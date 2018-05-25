Dear Readers: Shopping online today is big business, and with all those sales, there inevitably will be a return or two that’s necessary. Fortunately for consumers, online retailers now have fairly generous return and exchange policies.

Many retailers provide a shipping label. The cost of this return shipping may be subtracted from your refund (if the item is defective, there’s no charge), and some luxury retailers offer a paid label.

Time limits can vary. Decide if an item is a “go” as quickly as possible; 30-day return windows are common, but retailers like to resolve issues in a timely manner. Call the company, read the invoice or check out the website if you have questions.

P.S. Pull the plastic shipping bag inside out to use for your return, and seal with good-quality packing tape. Masking tape can’t seal properly, especially if it gets wet. For larger items, cardboard egg cartons can be used as filler in a box.

Dear Heloise: I was at a stoplight in the right lane intending to make a right turn after I had stopped. The person in the left lane pulled up as far as possible and blocked my view of the oncoming traffic! This was inconsiderate!

Neil S., Fayetteville, Ark.

Dear Readers: You may find that your cellphone or other electronic device charges faster if you turn it off before plugging it in. This isn’t the case for all models, but try it if you need a quick charge.

Dear Heloise: I email frequently, and sometimes I would press some key that would send the email before I was finished with it.

It occurred to me that if I don't enter the recipient's name until after I finish typing the email, I'll get a "please specify a recipient" message instead of the email being sent prematurely. Haven't lost an email since!

Lisa S., Dayton, Tenn.

Dear Heloise: Years ago, my mom told me that she could remember the numbers on her license plates, but not the letters. I told her to pick a word for each letter, so "FJB" became "Fresh Jelly Beans." What an easy way to remember the letters!

Kathleen M., Massillon, Ohio

Dear Heloise: My hint is to buy an extra set of measuring cups so you can store them where you use them daily: I keep a one-third cup in the oatmeal, a one-fourth cup with the cat food, and I found spots for the rest of the set as well. Saves time and washing in the long run.

Jackie in Maryland

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.