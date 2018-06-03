Dear Readers: In a previous column, a reader asked for delivery drivers to ring the doorbell when they leave packages on the porch. Several readers wrote in. Here’s a sampling:

“I’m a delivery person. There are people who don’t want us to ring because of a sleeping baby, barking dog or both. If you would like us to ring the doorbell, please leave a note on the door.”

Lisa, via email

“I was happy that someone mentioned what should be obvious: Ring the doorbell. I made a sign and put it on my front gate: ‘All Deliveries, Please Ring Doorbell.’”

Dave B., Anaheim, Calif.

“We installed a doorbell with a camera. It is great! We can see, via our cellphones, who is at our front door.”

Mary A., Vancouver, Wash.

“Some people are day sleepers. There are apps that’ll notify you when your package has been delivered, and every stop along the way. You’ll get a text once your package has arrived.”

A Retired Late Sleeper in Louisiana

“The solution is simple: Build your own storage container, bolt it to your porch and leave an unlocked padlock on it. I repurposed a toolbox out of my pickup truck, and it works well.”

Eric P. in California

Dear Heloise: Businesses that advertise their address should give the cross street.

S. Gorman, West Palm Beach

Dear Heloise: If you're writing your email address by hand — say, to give to a colleague — and it has lowercase L's in it, the number 1 or a capital I, make sure it is clear what these characters are — this will save a lot of time.

Jack L. in San Antonio

Jack L. in San Antonio: The same goes for zeros and capital O’s!

Dear Heloise: I enjoy your column in the (Spokane, Wash.) Spokesman-Review. Here's my complaint:

Why do manufacturers attach jar lids so tightly, even when there is a sealed disc inside? I can't open the jar, even using hot water, attaching a rubber disc around the lid or trying any other type of help. Thanks for letting me rant!

Doris Brown, Spokane, Wash.

Dear Heloise: To flavor plain yogurt (I get bored with the same old flavors in the store), I mix in flavor extracts used for baking: about 1/2 teaspoon per 8 ounces of yogurt.

I add about 1-2 teaspoons of sugar to taste, but any sweetener would work. I find this works best on the thicker styles of yogurt like Greek or French. Be creative, as flavorings come in so many varieties! I personally like coffee. I also find that almond makes the yogurt taste like pistachio ice cream. Tastes like a treat, but good for the belly!

Donna H., Finger Lakes Area, N.Y.

