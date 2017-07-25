Dear Heloise: A road trip with the dog can be a challenge — I try to be prepared! Here are some hints I’ve used when traveling:

● A tote of supplies is necessary: bottled water, food, bowls, treats, a leash, any medications, documentation of rabies vaccine, newspaper sleeves for potty breaks, etc.

● Let your veterinarian know before you go, especially if the dog has special needs.

● Get the dog acclimated to being in the car by first taking short rides around your neighborhood.

● Take lots of breaks along the way, and make sure your destination is pet-friendly.

● Never leave the dog in the car alone — it quickly can get entirely too hot in there.

I enjoy traveling with my dog because we travel safely!

Mark S. in Maryland

Moe is a border collie and a DAD — a Diabetic Alert Dog. (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Meet Moe! Moe is a border collie and a DAD — a Diabetic Alert Dog. He assists his human, a kiddo named Stratton, who has Type 1 diabetes.

When Stratton’s blood sugar drops, Moe can tell by the scent of Stratton’s saliva, and he will let Stratton’s grandma, Lori T., in Weatherford, Tex., know. Aren’t dogs amazing?

When Stratton's blood sugar drops, Moe can tell by the scent of Stratton's saliva, and he will let Stratton's grandma, Lori T., in Weatherford, Tex., know. Aren't dogs amazing?

Dear Readers: Denim jeans have been around for almost 150 years! Most folks have worn jeans at some point in their lives for comfort, and for casual style. Do you know how to care for jeans?

You probably don’t need to launder denim after each wearing, but the best way to wash jeans is to turn them inside out to minimize fading, wash them in cold water and either line dry or tumble dry on LOW heat. Remove them before they are completely dry and hang, or lay flat.

You probably don't need to launder denim after each wearing, but the best way to wash jeans is to turn them inside out to minimize fading, wash them in cold water and either line dry or tumble dry on LOW heat. Remove them before they are completely dry and hang, or lay flat.

Close all zippers and buttons before tossing clothes in the wash.

Dear Heloise: I like to go to the city animal shelter on a free day and spend some time with the cats and dogs.

I noticed a list of what the shelter needs: newspaper, blankets, towels, food and bleach. What the shelter didn’t need: clothing and pillows. Call your shelter to see if you can help!

F.L. in Pennsylvania

Dear Heloise: I like memory foam shoes and slippers; all I do is slip them on. Memory foam has the softness built in already. I have learned that I cannot walk in bare feet anymore, and wearing these shoes and slippers keeps my feet feeling better.

Lisa Z., The Villages, Fla.

Lisa Z.: Ask your podiatrist what shoes are best for you!

