Dear Heloise: When your church is going to have a rummage sale, some of the people in the church work all week to unpack all the donated merchandise, set up tables and price everything.

What are some people thinking when they bring a car full of donated items the day before the sale?

A Reader, Youngstown, Ohio

Reader: You’re absolutely right! Rummage sales are hectic enough without having to sort and price items at the last minute. Here are some hints for putting together a successful rummage, garage or yard sale:

Organize like pieces together. Set up a vignette that tells a story: A chair with a blanket, a book, a big iced tea glass and a table looks cozy, and people will be inspired to buy the setup.

Have plenty of change on hand. Price things expecting that people will haggle. That’s okay. The goal is to clear out clutter, and people are always looking for bargains.

Most baby items and clothes sell well; other clothing items may not. Pricing paperbacks “five/$1” will move them out; bulk pricing for other small items will work well, too!

Dear Heloise: There can be some confusion when making the "o" and "zero" differentiation. For years I have used the European stratagem of putting a slash through the zero.

Peter B., via email

Peter B.: Great! Often called “zero slash” or “slash zero,” you can make this symbol in Windows by holding down the Alt key, then typing “0216” on the numeric keypad .

Dear Heloise: I work for the U.S. Postal Service. Many people don't understand how to address or wrap their mail items. Here are some hints:

● Do not put artwork, doodles or stick-ons on the envelope. Our machines run flat pieces (usually two pages or one card) best.

● Leave one inch clear at the bottom of the address side — that is where the bar code goes.

● Make sure you include the proper Zip code.

● Remember, "gel" pens run when wet, which can happen in bad weather.

● Make sure to use the proper stamp.

● Parcels are about the same: no string, clear address, proper postage, no confusing artwork. Even parcels are machinable these days.

Often, your letter is touched only by the carrier who delivers it. When in doubt, ask a window clerk at your post office. That is why they are there.

A Postal Worker in Arkansas

Dear Heloise: I've started keeping a roll of paper towels in the bathroom. It's easier to keep the counters wiped down using a paper towel that I've previously used to dry my hands. Saves on laundering towels, too!

A Reader, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Read on for another hint that’s “on the roll.”

“Dear Heloise: My cats love to unfurl the bath tissue off the roll! At first it was cute and funny, but now it’s annoying and wasteful!

“Solution: The bath tissue must be placed on the roller so it comes out from the bottom of the roll instead of over the top.”

Kathy K. in Florida

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.