Dear Readers: With kids going back to school, the younger ones need to be reminded of certain precautions for their own safety:

● Teach them their full name, phone number (including area code), their address and parents’ names. They should be taught to memorize this before entering kindergarten.

● If a car is following them or if a stranger asks for directions, do not approach the car, but instead run in the opposite direction.

● If they feel scared or if a stranger is bothering them but there isn’t a policeman near, run to a woman who has kids with her. Most women will protect a frightened child.

● If a stranger grabs them, scream as loud as they can. Make a scene, kick and shout for help.

● Never put your child’s name on clothing, lunchbox or anything else. Children tend to trust someone who calls them by their name.

● Tell them no one has the right to touch them in private areas of the body. If someone tries to do that, they are to shout “NO” and run away.

Dear Heloise: I asked my daughter-in-law, a gifted seamstress, to make a small bed pillow from my old wedding dress as a memento of my wedding in 1953. She liked the idea and suggested that she also create a ring bearer’s pillow for each of my five granddaughters to use at their weddings someday. After a thorough cleaning, we have five beautiful keepsakes.

Martha P., Flint, Mich.

Martha P.: That was a beautiful thing to do, and one that your granddaughters can hand down in their families. It’s part of their past and their future.

Dear Heloise: As an attorney, I handle a lot of wills and estate issues. Believe me, it would be so much easier for families if the deceased would have made out a proper will with an attorney, outlining who gets what. It would certainly save a number of family feuds. Handwritten wills do not always stand up in court, and no one can vouch whether the person was sober and in his or her right mind when the will was made. An attorney can guide a client and advise him or her on what is legal and what is not.

James L., York, Pa.

Dear Heloise: My fiance and I plan on a cruise for our honeymoon, but I have a few health concerns. How do we know that our ship will be clean and safe?

Hannah and Jake, Blaine, Minn.

Hannah and Jake: Most cruise lines are very fastidious when it comes to sanitation and cleanliness. There are separate freezers and storage areas for chicken, seafood, bread and vegetables, and those storage areas are cleaned regularly. They attend to the passengers’ rooms with the same care they give their food storage and preparation, so don’t worry — enjoy your honeymoon!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.