Dear Heloise: I get to know the sales associates and managers at my favorite stores. They tell me about upcoming sales, when new merchandise is due to come out and what’s going on clearance! They also can call around to other stores and help find things that they are sold out of.

And I always fill out online surveys, and I give feedback when it’s requested. This is helpful to all parties.

Mary V. in California

Dear Heloise: I found risers for my daughter’s bed. They lift the bed six to seven inches off the floor — more space to store toys, sweaters, blankets, summer clothes, etc.

It is fun for her to climb into bed, and it’s easier to show her that there are no monsters under the bed!

I found mine at a discount retailer.

Heather P. in Ohio

Readers: Make sure your child is past the stage of possibly rolling out of bed at night before raising the bed.

Dear Heloise: I so enjoy your column in the Journal-Courier in Jacksonville, Ill. Question: In our little hometown restaurant, sometimes it is busy and short-staffed, so I will stack our dishes and put them, along with cups and glasses on one side of the table, or even put them in the bus tub on our way out.

Is this helpful and acceptable, or should I leave them alone? Thanks for your input.

Linda E., Jacksonville, Ill.

Linda E.: For a small hometown restaurant, it’s a nice gesture for you to help clear the dishes. It’s a small chore, and if they are short-staffed, I’m sure it’s appreciated. Readers, what do you say?

Dear Heloise: I work as a nail technician, and I have something to say. Fellas, you should pay attention to your hands and fingernails. After washing your hands with soap and warm water, when drying them, use the towel to push back your cuticles and rough skin in your nail beds. Nobody thinks raggedy cuticles are cute.

Keep your nails cut short and straight across and filed so there are no rough edges. By the way, yes, men do get professional manicures. I have lots of male clients.

And don’t forget about your toes, toenails and rough heels, too. Twenty nails to keep clean and neat.

Janet T. in Florida

Dear Heloise: I had a problem with my microwave moving or slipping on my countertop when I pulled the door open. At the discount store, I spied a nonslip bathmat.

This has worked well under the microwave. The bathmat has little suction cups on it.

H.M. in San Antonio

