Dear Readers: Are you interested in learning more about saving energy and money while keeping your home comfortable, well lit and insulated? The answer may be as close as your utility company.

It may offer a special customer service exhibition, with experts, dioramas, videos and other displays to educate and inform you and your family on the newest technologies and practices in the industry, such as LED lighting and discounted weatherization programs.

Check out your utility’s website, or call for more information.

Dear Heloise: I received a lovely leather handbag for Christmas, and in the packaging was a care tag. Here are some of the hints:

● Leather items should be kept away from water, grease, natural (sun) and artificial light, heat, humidity and cosmetics, including alcohol-laden perfumes.

● Carrying too many items inside the bag is not recommended; this can misshape the bag.

● A leather conditioner should be used regularly to keep the bag malleable, soft and strong.

● Dark fabrics, like denim jeans, can transfer their ink onto light-colored bags.

● When not in use, pack the bag fully but loosely with tissue paper, and store it in its dust bag.

These bags can cost a pretty penny, but proper care can prolong their life.

Julie W. in Dallas

Dear Readers: Be aware: If you are using your vehicle in a ride-share program to earn extra money, you will need to make adjustments to your auto insurance. It may be called gap coverage or extended coverage — call your insurance provider for more information.

Dear Heloise: Packages received nowadays have printed shipping labels showing the recipient's name, address and other information, including bar codes.

The labels are hard to remove. An easy way to remove all the information without trying to get the label off is to dab acetone nail-polish remover on the information you want erased.

Constance C., Bakersfield, Calif.

Constance C.: The acetone will smear the ink, rendering it illegible.

Dear Heloise: Wow, that hit a nerve! When a reader asked why people make New Year's resolutions and said that we ALL promise to lose weight (not on my list) and NO one keeps their resolutions, I say speak for yourself!

I make resolutions yearly (a.k.a. setting goals). I set incremental steps daily or weekly to meet my goals. Some are small, like eating more vegetables, whereas some are more lofty, like getting a degree or a license.

I can't say that I attain all of the goals, but I have successes yearly. I say keep setting those goals!

Denise W., Temecula, Calif.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.