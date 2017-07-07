Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about stores that hound us to open a credit card account with them:

“Dear Heloise: I absolutely hate it when I go shopping and the salespeople pester me about opening an account with them. I don’t want credit card debt. In fact, I don’t want any debt, because we’re looking to buy our first home. When I say ‘No, thank you,’ they persist with, ‘What! Do you mean to tell me you don’t want to save 20 percent on today’s purchase?’ It seems like everywhere I go, someone is trying to pressure me into signing up for a credit card. I wish salespeople would get the hint — ask once, then leave me alone!”

Brandon K., Cypress, Calif.

Brandon K.: I know it gets annoying, but many stores give the sales force quotas requiring them to open up a certain number of accounts or in time lose their jobs. Just ignore their pleas.

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for popcorn tins:

● Paint the tin a color you like and label it for storage of small tools in the garage.

● Reuse the tin the following year for a large or awkward-shaped gift.

● Store dry pet food in one, and keep the lid on it. Keeps out insects!

● Wrap in pretty contact paper or wrapping paper and use to store sewing, knitting or crafting supplies.

Dear Heloise: What do all the celebrities do with their red-carpet clothing? Can I buy some of the gowns I see on the runway, or do they ever give them to friends?

Ines M., Brattleboro, Vt.

Ines M.: Those beautiful gowns, the fabulous jewelry and even the evening purses usually are lent by designers for some big event and are returned promptly the next day. Some stars purchase something if they really feel they have to have it, but when they decide to clean out their closets, many items are donated to charities to be auctioned off. However, there are stores in and around Hollywood that specialize in clothing worn by celebrities. You can find them online.

Dear Heloise: You reach thousands of readers all over America and Canada, so please remind them to recycle all of their paper, hard plastic, wood and glass. Find the collection centers in your area if you don’t have regular collection on a weekly basis. Take old clothes that still have good use to a charity center or to any place that helps the homeless and poor. Churches often have clothing drives. The old saying “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure” is so very true.

James T., Daytona Beach, Fla.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.