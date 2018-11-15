Dear Readers: Are you seeing lots of fellas around town sporting lots of facial hair? There’s a good reason for that — it’s a guy thing! This month is No-Shave November, and it was started several years ago to raise awareness about cancer, specifically prostate cancer.

Of course, men might get competitive over who has the best beard, but the purpose of No-Shave November is to begin a conversation about cancer prevention and treatment.

Visit no-shave.org for more information.

Dear Heloise: I don't toss those holiday cards that have glitter! Instead, I open them carefully over a trash can, tap them to remove excess glitter and then coat them with hair spray. When dry, the remaining glitter will be sealed to the card.

T.A.M. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: When packing boxes to mail, instead of buying rolls of air-filled packaging material, I add a set of dish towels, matching potholders or dishcloths to pad the contents in the box. Plus it adds an extra gift!

JoAnne in New York

Dear Heloise: I've been reading your column for many years and wanted to say "thank you" for all your wonderful hints.

I have used vinegar for everything over the years, but never in the dishwasher until I saw it in your column, and I'm amazed how sparkling my dishes and silverware are. What a great idea!

So, thank you, keep up the good work, and Merry Christmas and happy new year to you and yours.

Mary T., via email

Mary T.: Thanks so much! It’s the acid in vinegar that washes away dingy residue and can leave your dishes clean as a whistle. Vinegar has been in my kitchen for years; it is cheap, safe, nontoxic and readily available. I’ve compiled a collection of my best vinegar hints, helps and recipes into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (71 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To freshen your sink drains, pour ½ cup of baking soda into your drain, and carefully add vinegar. Watch it bubble and fizz; this will freshen the drain. Finish with plenty of water.

Dear Heloise: I gave ornaments in the 1980s to my grandchildren and now to my great-grandchildren. I find ornaments that I can write their name and the date on the back.

I don't get to spend Christmas with them, but part of me is there. I've never stopped at a certain age, and to this point the ornaments number more than 170! Time flies.

Grandma in Texas

Dear Heloise: I put stale bread in the freezer, and when I want to make dressing, it's perfect. To make it easier, I tear the bread before freezing and put it in zippered plastic bags, ready to use.

Deb O., St. Joe, Ind.

Deb. O.: Perfect for this time of year!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.