Dear Readers: Wearing shoes in the house? Maybe you shouldn’t. Here are some reasons:

* Shoes you wear out of the house can get really dirty! They may pick up germs and dirt from streets, office buildings, elevators or public restrooms.

* Hardwood floors can be damaged from high heels!

* Feet need to “rest” and relax — you know, when you take off work shoes, heels or boots and say, “Ahhhhhhh!”

Consider your lifestyle: Your feet should be happy and healthy, and if so, you will feel better. Barefoot gal in Texas!

Dear Heloise: I’ve discovered a delicious way to infuse fruit flavors into my iced tea. I skewer blueberries, strawberries or raspberries (sometimes all of them) and set them in the teapot when I brew tea for my iced tea. This adds a little bit of flavor.

M.M. in Texas

Well, as a Southern gal who drinks of lot of home-brewed iced and hot tea, I love this! I take a peek in the refrigerator to see what fresh fruit is there. I’ll rinse and cut up strawberries, blackberries, peaches and even apples to drop into the teapot. This makes delicious tea for a cup of hot tea or a glass of iced tea! I brew it strong, so when poured into a glass filled with ice, the tea still has that wonderful quenching effect.

If you would like to learn a little more about tea and coffee, I put together a pamphlet filled with my favorite tea and coffee hints. Visit www.Heloise.com to order it, or send a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $3, to: Heloise/Coffee and Teas, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. A quick way to "spice up" a pot of hot tea? Hard candies like peppermint, butterscotch or peach.

Dear Heloise: Puppies and kittens are adorable, but my hint is to not overlook a senior dog or cat at the shelter to bring into your home.

A senior dog, as I know from experience, is so grateful to be adopted. She or he usually will blend in with your family.

Love Our Pets in Arizona

Woof and meow! Over many years, we have adopted three dogs and had two dogs show up and claim us!

Dear Readers: If you or a family member uses a shower seat, the plastic seat can be slippery when wet.

Cover the seat with shelf liner. Some, you will find, have a “nubbly” texture that is nonslip. This will give you a more comfortable and safer place to sit.

