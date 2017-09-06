Dear Readers: Who doesn’t enjoy watching cat videos online? Or any animal videos, for that matter? Or kids’ birthday parties, vacation videos, etc.? Here are some hints to use when shooting video from your cellphone:

● It’s usually better to shoot with your phone held horizontally (called “landscape” mode) to get more scenery in.

● Nobody can watch jumpy video. Hold the phone steady. Squeezing your elbows into your sides works to lock your frame.

● Zooming in and out and having the camera “bounce” will result in poor quality, too. Walking while filming is not only dangerous, but it will result in a bad video.

● Lights behind the cat, dog or child can cause glare and make it hard to see the subject.

● If you are posting your videos on social media, keep them short (less than 30 seconds or so).

Dear Readers: Phyllis M. in Texarkana, Tex., sent a picture of her therapy dog, Max. Max sees about 150 people every week at hospitals, schools, nursing homes and libraries. Way to go, Max!

Dear Readers: Did you know that one of my favorite household helpers comes in different strengths? It is vinegar!

Vinegar that is used for pickling and salad dressings, etc., is typically 5 percent. Extra-strength vinegar is 9 percent, and usually is found in the aisle in the supermarket with the cleaning supplies. Extra-strength vinegar may cost a little more than the 5 percent, but it cleans great, and it is safe, nontoxic, friendly to the environment and cost-effective.

Dear Heloise: Homeowners are constantly looking for a safe place to store their valuables when going on vacation. I place valuables inside a pillowcase, put them in the clothes dryer and place clothes on top.

I’ve never heard of thieves raiding a clothes dryer!

N.M., Warren, Ohio

N.M.: Hi, Neal! I think you are right! I loved my visit to Warren a few years back. Say “Hi” to folks for me.

Dear Heloise: When doing my makeup, I apply foundation first and then concealer to the under-eye area. This way, I find I use much less product around my eyes, which can age them.

Janet R. in Texas

