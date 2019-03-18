Dear Readers: Do you know the differences when it comes to oranges, mandarins, tangerines, satsumas and clementines? Here are some details:

● Oranges: A common fruit used as a snack or juiced as a drink.

● Mandarins: Originated in China and a type of orange, with the skin ranging in color from orange to a reddish hue. The fruit labeled as mandarins in stores is oftentimes actually tangerines.

● Tangerines: This is a type of mandarin. They have a loose skin, making them easy to peel, and usually are a deeper red on the inside.

● Satsuma: These are another type of mandarin. Their skin is loose and bumpy. They are smaller than a tangerine and are seedless.

● Clementines: These are yet another type of mandarin. They were once used to stuff children’s Christmas stockings and are most popular in December. They’re sweet and small like a satsuma except their skin is tight to the fruit and thinner.

Dear Heloise: I make the worst scrambled eggs on the planet. They either come out dry as dust or soggy. Help!

Florinda B., Prairie du Chien, Wis.

Florinda B.: Most people don’t whisk their eggs enough, and it’s one of the most important steps. Whisk the eggs vigorously for at least 30 to 40 seconds. For really creamy scrambled eggs, add a tablespoon of half-and-half. Whisk the eggs right up to pouring them into the pan. Cook scrambled eggs over a low heat to prevent burning. Some people like to remove the eggs from the pan while they’re still a bit wet because they will continue to cook for about one minute.

Dear Heloise: Packaging on food tells us who manufactured a product but not the country it originated from. I don't care who distributes a product, but I do care where it's from because some countries do not have the same health standards we require.

Reanna L., Kemmerer, Wyo.

Reanna L.: Some foods are labeled with the country of origin. Many packaged items have foods and seasonings from several different countries, which makes it difficult to pinpoint a country of origin if there is something wrong with the food product. You might try shopping at local farmers markets where everything is locally grown.

Dear Heloise: To keep your fork from sticking to the dough of peanut butter cookies, use a plastic fork or spray a metal fork with cooking spray.

Sarah K. in Texas

Dear Readers: My mother always poured a little vegetable oil in the bottom of a pan before adding butter to fry foods. This way, foods would turn a nice golden-brown in the butter without burning.

