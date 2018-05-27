Dear Readers: Whenever you frost a two- or three-layer cake, use skewers to hold the layers down so that the stacks stay in place and don’t become lopsided. Wait about 30 minutes afterward and remove the skewers, then smooth frosting over the areas where the skewers had been. Your cakes will always look nice this way.

For other cake-baking hints and several of my favorite cake recipes, order my Heloise’s Cake Recipes pamphlet by sending $3 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (71 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Cakes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. FYI: To make a quick and easy frosting, mix together powdered sugar, cherry juice (or your favorite juice) and a drop of vanilla.

Dear Heloise: Because of my business, I'm always getting free mouse pads. I found that if I put one under the bowl while using my electric mixer, it will stay in place rather than slide all over the counter.

Michelle D., Blue Springs, Mo.

Dear Heloise: I really enjoy fruit with my oatmeal, and I have oatmeal nearly every morning. I've found that if I buy frozen blueberries (or peaches or strawberries) and add them to my oatmeal about a minute before it's finished cooking, the fruit is warm and tasty in the oatmeal.

Alana G., Moab, Utah

Dear Heloise: With six children in the house, you can imagine how much cereal we go through. We used to have six or seven open boxes of cereal in the pantry. Now, I allow the children to open only three boxes at a time. The unopened ones are stored upside-down, so the children know they can't open them until they finish the ones that are already open. It's saved a mess in the pantry and taught my children to not waste food.

Karen F., Cornelius, Ore.

Dear Heloise: While olive oil is great for a salad, and many people use it for cooking, there is still another useful hint for this multipurpose product. Take about ¼ cup of olive oil and massage it through your hair. Then wrap a hot, wet towel around your head, or use a shower cap and wait about 30 minutes. Then shampoo the oil out. It leaves the hair soft and shiny.

Grace P., Renton, Wash.

Dear Heloise: Whenever I get the munchies in the evening and I want to snack on something such as a handful of nuts or potato chips, I grab a coffee filter instead of a bowl or plate. When I'm done, I can just toss the filter away.

Harry S., Slidell, La.

Dear Heloise: If you're fixing a meatless meal, try using a portobello mushroom in place of meat. The texture feels like meat in your mouth, and my family says it tastes somewhat similar to steak. These wonderful mushrooms can be grilled, fried or baked, but my favorite way to eat them is like a hamburger.

Ava H., Albuquerque

Dear Heloise: My mother taught me a neat trick when making potato salad. Instead of dicing the potatoes while they are hot, cut them up first, before you cook them. It takes less time and energy to cook them this way, and no more burned fingers.

Lynda C., Wasilla, Alaska

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.