Dear Heloise: Every time I vacuumed, my dog would get on the bed and bark nonstop until I was done. My vet said it was due to the noise, which might hurt the dog’s ears. I switched to a robotic vacuum, and my dog no longer barks, as the robotic vacuum makes much less noise. For anyone with a dog or cat who hates the vacuum, this might be the solution.

AnnMarie D., Provo, Utah

AnnMarie D.: I use a robotic vacuum, too, and my dogs barely notice that the floors are being vacuumed.

Dear Heloise: As an airline employee, I have a few suggestions to avoid hassles on a flight:

● Please follow the instructions issued by the crew. If you’re told to turn off your cellphone or buckle your seat belt, do it.

● Please keep your shoes on your feet. In case of an emergency, you may need to evacuate quickly.

● Don’t be disruptive. Yelling, fighting or causing a disturbance will not be tolerated. This includes children who will not stay in their seats.

● Don’t wear provocative clothing. If in doubt, cover up.

P.W. in Houston

Dear Heloise: Want to keep deer out of your garden? Just plant mint every foot or so, and it’ll keep them away. They don’t like the taste or the smell.

Marty J., Bristol, Conn.

Dear Heloise: I always worry about using chemicals in my yard because I have young children. When I found fire-ant mounds in my yard (and got several nasty bites), I researched ways to get rid of them without using pesticides. Now I pour a gallon of very hot water down the center of the ant nest. Sometimes I have to repeat this process.

Diana A., Denison, Tex.

Dear Heloise: When people walk their dogs, I noticed that a lot of people tug at their dog’s lead, shout at the dog to move along, and I’ve seen a few callous folk use their foot to push the dog. There’s no need for this. Dogs are curious and love to sniff all the scents and odors on their walks, so take your time when walking them. After all, it’s their walk.

Ada F., Ocean Park, Maine

Dear Heloise: Tacos from that favorite takeout restaurant never make it home without getting soggy! My cure? Keep a box of crunchy taco shells on hand, and unwrap the “soggy’’ taco and place it inside a fresh, crunchy taco shell.

Diane S., Milford, Pa.

Dear Readers: Did you know that blueberries:

● Are a relative of camellias, azaleas, rhododendrons and heather?

● Have more antioxidants than most other fruits and vegetables?

● Are native to North America?

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.