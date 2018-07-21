Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off concerns new cars that do not include a spare tire.

“Dear Heloise: When shopping for a new car, most people don’t bother to check to see if there is a spare tire included with the sale, but in fact, many new cars do not include this item anymore.

“Some cars have an inflater kit included, but this won’t help for serious tire damage, only for tread puncture. Some higher-priced cars come with run-flat tires, which will operate for limited miles after puncture. Neither of these options works as well as a spare tire.

“If you insist on getting a spare tire, some dealers will sell you a kit, which includes a tire, a jack and a lug wrench. It will cost you between $150 and $300, in addition to the purchase price of the car.”

Fred J. in Detroit

Dear Readers: Other uses for paper clips:

● Clip reminders to a calendar or in a journal.

● Use to clip bags closed.

● Use to hold up a hem in a pinch.

● Let children make necklaces or bracelets with them.

Dear Heloise: I recently had a laptop computer that went missing at an airport. When I bought a replacement, I had a GPS tracking device installed so I could track down my computer if it went missing again. Some computers have tracking software installed at the manufacturing plant, but if yours doesn't have it, I highly recommend getting software tracking for your laptop.

Jim Y., Pocatello, Idaho

Dear Heloise: No matter how often I mop my kitchen floor, it always has a dull look to it. How do I restore the shine?

Karen B., Beaverton, Ore.

Karen B.: Try mopping your floors with just plain white vinegar and water to remove any buildup of soap and other products, which probably will restore the shine to your floors.

Dear Heloise: How often should I be watering my plants?

Phyllis T., Erie, Pa.

Phyllis T.: Thump the pot or container, and if it sounds hollow, it probably needs water. If it doesn’t sound hollow, it probably has water. Most plants do not need a lot of water unless they are outside, but indoor plants should be watered at least once a week.

Dear Heloise: I'm tired of dragging a measuring cup to the laundromat; I've lost about four so far. Got any hints to help me?

Morgan D., Boulder City, Nev.

Morgan D.: Try a plastic yogurt cup (an 8-ounce container), and use that to measure your laundry soap. If that container gets lost, it’s not a big deal.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.