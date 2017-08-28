Dear Heloise: My husband and I have stopped eating red meat for health reasons, but all my chicken recipes are dull, dull, dull. Got any suggestions to help spice them up?

Pat E., Columbia, Mo.

Pat E.: Yes, I have several sauces you can use, and this one is especially nice for warm-weather dining:

Cilantro Sauce

1 cup loosely packed cilantro sprigs (also called Chinese parsley)

¾ cup coarsely chopped green onions with tops

2 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded, coarsely chopped

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

Mix together all ingredients, then spoon this over cooked chicken breasts and serve warm. There are so many delicious sauces and seasonings that can make a plain meal far more interesting, and that are easy to prepare. If you’d like more suggestions from my Seasonings, Sauces and Substitutes pamphlet, go to Heloise.com to order it, or send a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, along with $3, to: Heloise/SSS, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. If you marinate poultry, it should not be at room temperature, as this may allow bacteria to grow. Keep it refrigerated.

Dear Heloise: I want to make a serving tray using the labels off various wine bottles that we open when we have guests over for an evening. I’ve tried soaking the bottles overnight, but nothing seems to be working. How do I get those labels off without tearing them?

Sandy T., Greenfield, Wis.

Sandy T.: Try this: Fill the bottle with boiling water and wait 15 to 20 minutes while the heat loosens the glue that holds the label onto the bottle, and carefully peel off the label. Hope this works for you.

Dear Readers:

● If you have open bottles of club soda left over, feed the contents to your houseplants or outdoor plants. Flat soda is beneficial to green, growing plants because of the minerals in it.

● Melted snow contains minerals, which also are good for houseplants.

● Let the water used to make spaghetti or boil potatoes cool and then water plants with it. The starch is good for them.

Dear Heloise: I hear so much about antibacterial soap being dangerous, and yet my mother-in-law keeps after me to use it to wash my hands in the kitchen. Is this soap unsafe?

Anita W., Glendale, Ariz.

Anita W.: While antibacterial soaps can destroy bacteria, they also may encourage the growth of antibiotic-resistant germs.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.