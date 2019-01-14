Dear Readers: New year, fresh start! To prep for spring-cleaning, let’s get you fully stocked up with all the essentials:
● wet mop
● sponges
● chlorine bleach
● dry mop
● cleaning cloths
● furniture polish
● vacuum cleaner
● all-purpose cleanser
● window cleaner
● stepladder
● gloves
● bathroom cleanser
● bucket
● toilet bowl brush
● white vinegar
● toilet bowl cleaner
● scrub brush
● baking soda
● trash bags
● ammonia
● paper towels
● abrasive cleanser
Clip this list, and take it with you to the store. You may find some of the cleansers can do double duty. With a well-stocked supply of cleaning conquerors, you and the family can make quick work of all your cleaning challenges!
Dear Heloise: I'm a teacher's assistant, and some of our students can have difficulties. It's tough being a kid nowadays.
I always go into school with a big smile, a "Hi, how are you?" and a high-five. When I get a smile in return, I feel like I've really helped somebody.
Elizabeth M., via email
Dear Heloise: Help! I have electric blankets, and I want to know a good way to remove the wires so I can cut the blankets into pieces for the animal shelter.
Cathy M., Washington Court House, Ohio
Cathy M.: Anything for our furry friends! Figure out where the wires end at the top or bottom of the blanket. Snip a tiny hole in the blanket, and the wires should pull out fairly easily. The heating element may be bigger; snip a bigger hole.
Dear Heloise: A friend went to a garage sale and bought all the jewelry this older lady had. She gave her $10 for it. Then she took it to a gold dealer and received $205 for the jewelry.
Please advise older people to check their jewelry. Last week, I went through my husband's tiepins and work award pins he said he no longer wanted. I checked them, and they were 10-karat gold.
Joan P., Fort Wayne, Ind.
Dear Heloise: I used to get tired and frustrated when changing my king-size sheets, walking around both sides to make it even.
What I did the last time was I took a felt-tip pen and made marks on the sheets at corners and the foot end. I just line up the marks next time. Big timesaver.
Bill L., Redondo Beach, Calif.
Dear Readers: We asked for your kids’ and your grandkids’ letters to Santa. Read on for a great one from Charlotte R, age 4, of Hamilton, Ohio:
“Dear Santa: I want a yo-yo and three rocking chairs for me and my two friends, and two ‘mouses’ for my kitty, and a real goldfish with real fish food.
“And I want a credit card.”
So adorable! Thank you, Charlotte! Hopefully, Santa brought you everything you asked for!
