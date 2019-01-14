Dear Readers: New year, fresh start! To prep for spring-cleaning, let’s get you fully stocked up with all the essentials:

● wet mop

● sponges

● chlorine bleach

● dry mop

● cleaning cloths

● furniture polish

● vacuum cleaner

● all-purpose cleanser

● window cleaner

● stepladder

● gloves

● bathroom cleanser

● bucket

● toilet bowl brush

● white vinegar

● toilet bowl cleaner

● scrub brush

● baking soda

● trash bags

● ammonia

● paper towels

● abrasive cleanser

Clip this list, and take it with you to the store. You may find some of the cleansers can do double duty. With a well-stocked supply of cleaning conquerors, you and the family can make quick work of all your cleaning challenges!

Dear Heloise: I'm a teacher's assistant, and some of our students can have difficulties. It's tough being a kid nowadays.

I always go into school with a big smile, a "Hi, how are you?" and a high-five. When I get a smile in return, I feel like I've really helped somebody.

Elizabeth M., via email

Dear Heloise: Help! I have electric blankets, and I want to know a good way to remove the wires so I can cut the blankets into pieces for the animal shelter.

Cathy M., Washington Court House, Ohio

Cathy M.: Anything for our furry friends! Figure out where the wires end at the top or bottom of the blanket. Snip a tiny hole in the blanket, and the wires should pull out fairly easily. The heating element may be bigger; snip a bigger hole.

Dear Heloise: A friend went to a garage sale and bought all the jewelry this older lady had. She gave her $10 for it. Then she took it to a gold dealer and received $205 for the jewelry.

Please advise older people to check their jewelry. Last week, I went through my husband's tiepins and work award pins he said he no longer wanted. I checked them, and they were 10-karat gold.

Joan P., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Dear Heloise: I used to get tired and frustrated when changing my king-size sheets, walking around both sides to make it even.

What I did the last time was I took a felt-tip pen and made marks on the sheets at corners and the foot end. I just line up the marks next time. Big timesaver.

Bill L., Redondo Beach, Calif.

Dear Readers: We asked for your kids’ and your grandkids’ letters to Santa. Read on for a great one from Charlotte R, age 4, of Hamilton, Ohio:

“Dear Santa: I want a yo-yo and three rocking chairs for me and my two friends, and two ‘mouses’ for my kitty, and a real goldfish with real fish food.

“And I want a credit card.”

So adorable! Thank you, Charlotte! Hopefully, Santa brought you everything you asked for!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.