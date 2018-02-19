Dear Readers: Spring is around the corner — time to think about getting the exterior of your home in good shape. Here are some areas to focus on:
● The air conditioner compressor (the outdoor unit) should be swept and have no leaves or debris around it.
● Get your entire AC unit(s) serviced before the really hot weather hits.
● Your door screens should be clean and free of rips/tears.
● Power-washing the outside of your home, including the walkways and driveways, is not a bad idea. Go in with a neighbor to rent a unit to save money.
● Trees and shrubs should not be against the house; this is a perfect conduit for critters to get up on the roof. Trim all greenery.
Use these hints to get your home looking sharp for spring and summer!
Dear Heloise: I like to save energy in the kitchen. Here are some hints I use:
The gasket on the refrigerator should fit snugly. If a dollar bill can slip through, the gasket needs to be replaced.
Foods in the freezer will stay colder if the freezer is full. I pack the items close together, too. Also, vacuuming the coils of the refrigerator is critical. I have a dog, so I really need to keep the coils clean — he sheds!
Regarding the oven, it’s really necessary to preheat the oven for only five minutes, and you can shut the oven off 10 minutes before the food is done.
I hope these hints can help!
Randy B. in Los Angeles
Dear Heloise: I’m a teacher, and I remind my students to sneeze or cough into their elbow, not into their hands.
Sneezed-upon hands can then touch anything and anybody — germs can spread. A sneeze caught in the elbow is cut off at the pass.
Ericka W. in Pittsburgh
Dear Readers: It’s been almost two months since New Year’s — how are you doing with your fitness resolutions? Here are some hints to keep you motivated:
Find a fitness activity that you like to do or would like to learn. How about a dance class, spin class or biking outside (if the weather allows)?
Find a buddy to keep you accountable. It’s more fun with a friend; you can encourage each other.
Every week or so, treat yourself to a new piece of workout equipment, a new download of dance tunes or a cute workout outfit. There are some fun pieces out there; just remember not to blow the budget!
Enjoy your journey to fitness, and take the time to appreciate that you are getting stronger, fitter and healthier!
Dear Heloise: I slice an onion ring about an inch tall and place it in a skillet with some oil. Then I crack an egg inside the onion ring — this makes a “guide” for the egg shape, and is perfect for making egg sandwiches. The onion also gives a nice flavor to the egg.
Holly P. in Dallas
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to