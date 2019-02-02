Dear Readers: Is your dog an “outside dog”? He shouldn’t be. Dogs are pack animals, and they want to be with us. Yes, a dog can track muddy footprints inside, may have an occasional accident and may scamper up on the couch during a thunderstorm, but that’s why paper toweling was invented.

In some states, it is illegal to leave your dog outside in extreme hot or extreme cold. Think of your dog as a member of the family, and let the dog inside, especially now, when some parts of the country are in a deep freeze.

P.S. If your dog has behavior issues, talk with your veterinarian.

Dear Readers: Meet Dixie. She was rescued by firefighters during the fires in Northern California, and was adopted by Nancy J. once Dixie made a full recovery.

Dixie suffered from severe smoke inhalation. In fact, she lost most of her voice, and her nickname is “Squeak.” She is so beautiful, playful and loving. Nancy’s blessed to have her!

To see Dixie, a.k.a. Squeak, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: When I need big, cheap trivets, I wrap thick magazines in foil or pretty wrapping paper.

June R. in San Antonio

June R. in San Antonio: Marvelous! Great help when cooking for a crowd. Here are some other hints for feeding a big crew — maybe for the big game tomorrow:

● A buffet of finger foods is easiest to feed a crowd.

● Use paper plates for easy cleanup.

● Several slow cookers can keep dips hot; stir frequently.

● Make sure you have plenty of ice on hand.

Relax and enjoy the game — the cleanup can wait!

Dear Heloise: At my bank's drive-through, they always give my dog a biscuit if he's in the car. Well, sometimes, believe it or not, I have my cat in the car, but there are no treats for the cat! Can we change that?

Ruth W. in Pennsylvania

Dear Heloise: I make use of parts of fruits and veggies that might otherwise get thrown away. My kids don't notice the difference!

My favorite is to cut a broccoli stem into very thin "discs" and boil them into soup. Also, grated citrus peel is delicious on steamed veggies.

Laura L., Bremerton, Wash.

Dear Heloise: I have better luck getting a great rate at a hotel by calling the front desk directly to make my reservation, rather than using a third-party booking site.

It's nice talking to an actual person instead of using the computer, and the staff is very helpful!

Ken H., Columbus, Ohio

Dear Heloise: When I'm on vacation, I put my fish food in a day-of-the-week pill dispenser. My neighbor easily can follow the feeding schedule for the fish.

Dolly R. in Tennessee

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.