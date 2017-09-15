Dear Heloise: You had a recipe that was a favorite with my husband and four boys, especially when they were watching a football game on TV. It was a taco casserole that they devoured with gusto! Please reprint that for me, as I have misplaced the ingredients list.

Judy T., Long Beach, Calif.

Judy T.: This always has been a big hit with football fans. It is one of those “non-recipes” we all keep handy, where there is no set amount for each ingredient, and really, it can vary according to personal preference or whatever you have on hand.

Here it is:

Salsa

Hard taco shells, taco chips or corn chips, broken into bite-size pieces

Taco meat or leftover ground beef

Beans (borracho beans work best)

Cheese

Green peppers

Sour cream

Black olives

Chopped lettuce

Start by greasing (or using nonstick spray) a casserole dish, and the size will depend on how much you are making. Put a bit of salsa on the bottom, then add broken taco chips or corn chips and layer with taco meat, then beans, cheese, peppers and more salsa. Bake until hot, then cover with sour cream, black olives and chopped lettuce before serving.

Dear Readers: With football season comes grilling outdoors at games, but it also can bring reminders of safety tips for grilling:

● Never use a charcoal grill indoors.

● Do not light charcoal with kerosene, gasoline, alcohol or other volatile fuels; an explosion could occur!

● Be sure to place your grill away from dry grass and shrubs, or anything combustible.

● Never add starter fluid to hot (or even warm) coals. Flare-ups can be very dangerous.

● Use heat-resistant cooking mitts and long-handled utensils, and no long, loosefitting sleeves.

Dear Heloise: I used your suggestion to use a clean shoehorn in my kitchen for lifting out muffins without tearing them, and it works like a charm.

Diana S., Idaho Falls, Idaho

Dear Heloise: I can’t eat all the bananas I have, so some of them are placed in the refrigerator, where the skin will turn black but the fruit is still good. Or I freeze them and then thaw them and use them in banana bread. Too much of our good food is tossed out. If we all would think and plan carefully, there would be much less waste in America.

Ginnie P., Lewiston, Maine

Dear Readers: Avocados do not ripen in the refrigerator. Refrigeration will make the flesh of the avocado turn black. You can freeze pureed but not whole or cut avocados.

