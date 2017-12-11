Dear Heloise: I’d like to urge everyone who owns a pet and a computer to hide their cords in a long tube designed to hold wires, or to somehow get those cords off the floor. We recently had an accident here where our cat bit down on a cord and got a nasty shock. It knocked out power to my computer, and the cat was knocked out for a minute or two. She’s okay now, but this could have been much worse. Our pets don’t know about the dangers of chewing on an electrical cord, so it’s up to the owners to protect them from being electrocuted.

Brandon M., Casper, Wyo.

Dear Heloise: I’ve worked as a firefighter in Los Angeles for nearly 18 years, and I’d like to remind people to never leave a candle or fire in a fireplace unattended. Every holiday season, we get way too many calls for assistance from people who made the mistake of thinking they could walk off and leave a candle lit. It takes only one tiny spark to destroy everything you own, so please don’t take that risk.

Mike in Los Angeles

Mike in Los Angeles: Thank you for the reminder. Besides clothing and furniture, every home holds memories, family heirlooms, photos and other things money can’t replace. It’s important to be cautious around any fire.

Dear Heloise: I read about the person who suggested that businesses make their addresses more visible, but I’d like to see homeowners do the same thing. I drove a taxi for years, and often would become frustrated looking for someone’s house number. I often thought: “If I were an ambulance driver and people were in a life-or-death situation, finding their home in time would be critical. They’d be standing on the porch waving their arms frantically.” So, make sure your address is clearly visible from the street!

Billie M., New Braunfels, Tex.

Dear Heloise: Concerning the “advanced planning” that Bill S. wrote about, I agree with him, but instead of placing all that information in a manila envelope, I place it in a small, fireproof safe. We never know what might happen. After all the work he did, wouldn’t it be sad if it was all lost in a fire?

Virginia M., West Carrollton, Ohio

Virginia M.: A safe is a good idea, but make sure someone else you trust has the combination.

Dear Heloise: It’s difficult for my visually impaired wife to locate and put back the bar of soap on our bathroom sink. I put soft soap into a heavy shaving mug, making it easier for her to just dip her fingers in when she wants to wash. Any mug will do, but the extra weight helps to keep it in place.

John E., Hollsopple, Pa.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.