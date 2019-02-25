Dear Readers: Speeding is a big factor in automobile accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (nhtsa.gov), excessive speed was a factor in 1 out of 4 fatal accidents in 2017. The problem? Speeding reduces reaction time, making a collision more likely.

Wet or icy roads, glancing at a cellphone, not wearing a seat belt and alcohol and/or drug use also contribute to dangerous driving.

Driving within the posted speed limits is safer — a good habit to practice.

P.S. The posted speed limit is for ideal road conditions. Bad weather? Slow down more, and drive in the right-hand lane of the highway.

Dear Heloise: My husband had a brilliant idea recently when we took a vacation. In the past, we had struggled to locate our rental car at crowded tourist locations.

We took along a small American flag that hooks onto the back window of a car. We installed it on our rental vehicle, and during the whole trip we had no trouble finding that flag (and our rental car) in any large, crowded parking lot.

Alice A., Cerritos, Calif.

Dear Heloise: After the holidays, I cut the pretty scenes from cards I have received to use as bookmarks.

Birthday cards and other greeting cards can be used likewise, and I can continue to enjoy the cards; they take on a useful purpose.

Joan U. in Houston

Dear Heloise: I work for one of the larger retailers, and we love to hire senior citizens. They are dependable, eager and hard-working.

I recommend older folks try getting out, staying active and seeing people in the community. Retail is a gateway to do all of that.

Shifts can be as few as four hours per day at my store.

Janet T. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: Most credit cards today have a red edge — makes it easier to select. My ATM/debit card has a white edge. I took a blue marker and put blue spots on the top and bottom edge — white-blue-white, etc. Now it's much easier to find.

Bruce Z., Cerritos, Calif.

Dear Readers: What’s the difference between “affect” and “effect”? Don’t get confused. “Affect” is a verb: “Will the snowstorm affect the start of school?”

“Effect” is a noun: “The effect of the big snowstorm overnight? School will start two hours later.”

P.S. “Affect” can be used as a noun in a clinical sense: an emotion, or lack thereof, you are showing.

Dear Heloise: After brushing and flossing, a solution of salt and water can be as effective as alcohol-based mouthwashes. It's almost free and not harmful for the environment.

Sam S., via email

Dear Readers: Check out my new, updated, big and bright website, Heloise.com! Hints and helps, pets, books and pamphlets. Check it out!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.