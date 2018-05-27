Dear Readers: With warm summer weather, it’s great to be outside. Walking the dog is easy and fun, but what about walking the cat? Can you train your cat to walk on a leash? The answer may surprise you: It’s yes!

The method is similar to training your dog — lots of patience and positive reinforcement. First, fit the cat for a harness, and let him wear it around the house to get comfortable. He probably won’t like the harness at first (this is where patience comes in!).

After a few days, leash the cat and take him into the fenced back yard. Once the cat adjusts to being outside and on a leash, move to the front yard and slowly down the street. The cat will be experiencing all sorts of stimulating smells, sights and sounds.

Let him take it all in; the cat probably will stop and sniff more than the dog, but enjoy this time together!

P.S. Safety is always No. 1; watch for dogs and predators.

Dear Readers: This is the story of Mickey, Sarah T.’s foster dog, here in Texas. You can see the fear in his eyes at the shelter. Sarah said she spent 20 minutes just to get Mickey to warm up — he was so scared, he was nipping at people.

But wow. On the car ride home, Mickey started to relax; he was smiling in the car, and by the time he was at Sarah’s house, he was positively blissful on the sunny patch on the floor! He knew that he was safe.

Maybe Sarah will “foster fail” and keep Mickey for herself! To see Mickey and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com, and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a furry friend you’d like to share, or a wonderful adoption “tail”? Send a picture, or three, to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I have an album of your original hints from the paper from 1992. My grandma cut them out and gave me the hints for my birthday. I was just reviewing them tonight, and I reminisced of my grandma and wanted to let you know.

Kelle C., via email

Dear Heloise: Years ago, I read in your column to squeeze the microwave popcorn bag before popping so it will all pop. I have updated that to running a butter knife over the outside of the bag to break apart the kernels. Great result — 99 percent pops! Also, the bag states that it will pop in less than four minutes. I have experimented, and 2:20 works great.

Barbara S., via email

Barbara S.: Microwaves can vary, everybody; watch the popcorn closely. When there’s no more popping, stop!

Dear Heloise: My hint to keep brown sugar usable: Put in individual zippered "snack" bags, and tuck back into the cardboard box and freeze. It can be thawed in five minutes or less.

Annette in Roswell, N.M.

Dear Heloise: When eating chips and dip, I break off a bite-size piece before dipping. Each part of the chip is dipped separately, so as not to contaminate the dip.

K.B. Nelson, via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.