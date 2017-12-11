Dear Heloise: I am sending this to you, hoping you will print it in your column as a tribute to all men and women in the armed forces who are serving their country during this Christmas season, far from home and far from their loved ones. Thank you.

Wilma D., Meyersdale, Pa.

Wilma D.: We are indebted to the fine members of the military. We wish all of them and their families the peace and hope this season is all about.

Dear Heloise: When training my dog, I’ve learned a good hint. If I have to correct her or tell her “no,” it’s best to lower the tone of my voice (deepen my voice) and say a firm “no,” for example, instead of yelling at the dog.

Yelling excites the dog, and she will think it’s time to “fight back,” but if I lower the tone of my voice, she’ll know I’m displeased.

Holly W. in Indianapolis

Holly W. in Indianapolis: Wonderful! Along the same lines, praise for the dog should be done in a positive and confident manner, but it shouldn’t be silly or exaggerated. Give a Heloise hug to your pup!

Dear Readers: Cream Puff is a Siamese who showed up at Janice’s house more than a year ago. She has lived with Janice ever since. The vet said she was 2 years old at the time, and she now lives in the lap of luxury. She is the sweetest cat.

To see Cream Puff and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: When I wrap my Christmas presents, I use one color of wrapping paper for each child. This saves them from riffling through all the gifts to find theirs.

The same theory works for Easter eggs, too!

Karen in Terre Haute, Ind.

Dear Heloise: We host an appetizer/dessert party on Christmas Eve for 20-plus people. I keep a list of the number of guests and the menu, and under each appetizer, I list the ingredients as my shopping list.

I do the same for my Christmas gift list. I list the name of each person, and under each name is his or her wish list, including stocking stuffers.

Maria F., Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Dear Heloise: I read your column daily, and I enjoy all the fantastic hints. I want to share a custom I have started at Christmastime: I began giving a Christmas ornament to each child at birth and up to the age of 20.

They have at least 20 ornaments for their own trees. They comment on them and always show their appreciation.

Merry Christmas to you!

Lonnie B., Warren, Ohio

Dear Heloise: I’ve learned, after so many years, to roll down my bedspread and blankets one at a time to put clean sheets on the bed, then roll them back, one at a time.

A Grandma in Canfield, Ohio

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.