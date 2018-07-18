Dear Heloise: I use sweet pickle relish and mayonnaise for an economical tartar sauce, and make cocktail sauce from ketchup and horseradish.

Betty D., Faulkton, S.D.

Betty D.: I love the homemade helpers — my mother, the original Heloise (1919-1977), would be thrilled with your thriftiness!

Let’s look at horseradish. A root vegetable, horseradish is rich, bitter and spicy. Its strong odor comes after it has been grated, primarily from the mustard oil inside.

Horseradish is used to make sauces and garnishes, and is served with roast beef and seafood. It also can be mixed with sour cream or mayonnaise for a tangy sandwich spread.

Dear Heloise: If parents allow their children to run around a store unsupervised, they can't get offended when store personnel ask them to stop. There are dangers, such as sharp corners, glass and other breakables, and slippery floors.

It's not the store's job to discipline your kids. If you don't know how your children will behave, get a sitter!

L.E., Spring Branch, Tex.

Dear Heloise: I bake muffins for my husband, and I substitute ingredients to make them healthier. For example:

In place of standard white flour, I substitute gluten-free flour, ground-up oatmeal, coconut flour, whole wheat flour, etc. Instead of vegetable oil, I use apple sauce, coconut oil or olive oil.

I also add ingredients that increase nutritional value, such as chia seeds, chopped nuts, fruit, etc.

I enjoy your column and read it daily in the Orange County (Calif.) Register.

Sharon P., via email

P.S. I was trying to read a recipe on a package, and the print was so small that I couldn't tell if the recipe stated one-half or one-third cup. I took a photo of the recipe on my cellphone, enlarged it, and it was easy to decipher the quantities.

Dear Heloise: When an elderly person is alone, a good hint is to keep a small cellphone in a pocket all day. If anything should happen (like a fall), the phone is available.

Also, when in the shower, keep the phone close by for easy reaching.

Grace D., Staten Island, N.Y.

Dear Heloise: A recent TV report showed a heaping mountain of nondisintegrating "flushable" pre-moistened wipes. However, toilet paper disintegrates in water.

Instead of using three or more of these wipes per baby bottom, use toilet paper for all but the "final rinse" with a moist wipe.

Dispose of the wipes in a paper bag; throw them out with the weekly trash pickup.

Lilli G., Manhattan Beach, Calif.

