Dear Readers: Have you seen almond milk in the refrigerated case? Here’s the scoop: Cholesterol-, gluten- and lactose-free, almond milk is a sweet and nut-flavored alternative to dairy milk.

Original almond milk has about 60 calories per cup, and it’s pasteurized just like regular milk, which means it’s heat-treated to kill bacteria.

Almond milk is low in protein (less than 1 gram per cup, compared with almost 8 grams per cup for cow’s milk). This makes almond milk not appropriate for infant formula.

Almond milk is plant-based, just like soy milk. Suitable over cereal, in smoothies and as a base for dressings, these drinks are becoming more popular today. Next time you’re at the dairy case, check out almond milk!

Dear Heloise: I have read your and your mom's columns in my hometown newspaper, the (Youngstown, Ohio) Vindicator, all of my life! I would love to be in your column — it's on my bucket list! Here are my hints:

1) I put the amount of onions I'll use the next day in plastic bags in the refrigerator, and no tears when I chop them! Also, I never start cutting at the root end.

2) To avoid spills, I keep various-shaped reusable plastic lids in the refrigerator to cover containers holding small amounts of food or drink. No need to hunt for a top!

Margaret F., Youngstown, Ohio

Dear Heloise: The plastic-covered items such as cottage cheese are hard to open; therefore, I keep a pair of pliers within easy reach.

Shirley H., via email

Dear Heloise: When I'm done using rubber gloves for washing dishes or cleaning, before I take them off, I run my hands under cold water. It cools my hands down, and the gloves come off easily.

Debbie A., via email

Dear Heloise: My mother and her friends like to keep in touch via their computers with a video chat or email. The problem is, they are getting to where they can't remember their passwords; so many things on the computer require a password.

Why can't computer software have a mode for those who don't want to use passwords? It's frustrating!

Linda C., via email

Dear Heloise: I've discovered a new use for the compressed-gas dusters intended for keeping the computer keyboard dust-free: They work great on vinyl records, getting the finest of dust particles out of the smallest of grooves! There's no residue, and it's quick and easy.

George W., Colorado Springs

George W.: Vinyl records are making a comeback — wonderful!

Dear Heloise: To help open my husband's medication bottles, I asked the pharmacy to provide "non-childproof" tops on the bottles. They pop off. No unscrewing necessary.

We keep them high on a shelf, out of reach of visiting grandchildren. I read your column every day in the Orange County (Calif.) Register.

Grace in Anaheim, Calif.

