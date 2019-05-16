Dear Heloise: Do I really need to spay or neuter my pets?

A Reader in Philadelphia

Reader in Philadelphia: Spaying or neutering your pets is, in fact, one of the best things you can do for them. The benefits are many. According to the Humane Society of the United States (humanesociety.org), neutered or spayed animals:

● live on average 20 percent longer than unneutered ones;

● have a reduced risk of cancer;

● are less likely to “mark” their territory;

● can be less aggressive, and less likely to roam or bark excessively;

● are 100 percent guaranteed to not reproduce.

If you are concerned about the cost, look for a low-cost spay/neuter clinic.



Kody the Keeshond, right, poses with the family mascot, Iroquois, during a hike. (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Meet Kody and Iroquois. Kody is a 5-year-old lovable keeshond. He loves hiking and his little buddy, the plush family mascot Iroquois. Kody’s mom, Donna, is out hiking with this pair by a sparkling stream.

To see Kody and Iroquois, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry and funny friend? Email a picture and a description to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: I have spent months looking at furniture stores that might carry the color fabric I want for new furniture. All carry exactly the same range of dull, bland colors that are supposed to be "in."

How about pastels and small designs on fabric? What happened to green and yellow? Wake up, manufacturers -- not everyone wants gray, blue or beige! Thank you.

Jane in Fredericksburg, Va.

Jane in Fredericksburg, Va.: I hear you. Fresh greens and yellows can add light and energy to a room!

Dear Heloise: Regarding the woman who was dismayed to find that many of her family photos had become stuck to the glass in the frame: While reading the steps of the solution (putting it in the freezer, etc.), I kept thinking to myself, "Why does this have to be so hard?"

Just take it to someplace where there's no reflective glare and use your cellphone to take a picture of the photo. Then you can have prints made from that. I do this, especially with odd-shaped old photos.

Joy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Dear Heloise: I cut out a piece of waxed paper and line a window for privacy when I haven't hung up curtains or drapes yet (for example, when I move into a new apartment or home). It allows light in, but no one can see in. I really hope this helps someone in a pinch.

Donna R., via email

Dear Heloise: Women of a certain age sometimes have bladder leakage. The pads they use can be an unattractive nuisance in the home garbage.

Possible solution: A baby diaper disposal system, which keeps things sealed up, out of sight and smell, and is efficient.

A Reader, via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.