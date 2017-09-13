Dear Heloise: I know we live in a tech-savvy world, but mobile phones can easily get lost or stolen. I went to an engraver and had a small plaque engraved with “Reward $50. Call . . .” and my phone number at my office. I then glued it to my phone case. I could always replace the phone, but not the pictures, contacts and other info on my phone.

Rita H. in San Francisco

Rita H. in San Francisco: I like that idea. A reward is a nice way to say, “Thank you.”

Dear Heloise: Please let your readers know that if they are going to clean their computer screens, to use a damp — not wet — microfiber cloth that won’t scratch the surface. Do not spray a liquid onto the screen, but rather onto the cloth. In between a damp wipe, clean dust off the screen with a chalkboard eraser. Use compressed air on the keyboard.

Brian K., Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Dear Heloise: With my 79th birthday coming soon, I think about things I wish I had done. For those still young, here is a suggestion: Keep a diary. It will be an interesting read for your children and grandchildren. While you still have time, spend much of it with your loved ones. I wish I could go back in time and tell certain people how much they meant to me.

Doug J., Watson, La.

Dear Heloise: I painted the discs around the key slots in my door locks with fingernail polish. Makes them much easier to see, whether day or night.

J.M.C., via email

J.M.C.: Now that’s a good idea!

Dear Heloise: The pluses and minuses for batteries on a device can be hard to see. When putting batteries into devices (flashlights, remote controls, etc.), put the flat end of the battery against the spring.

Mary H., Arlington, Va.

Dear Heloise: I have four children, one of whom has Down syndrome. If I’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that all children, and especially children with special needs, should have routine in their lives. We established a system of getting our kids up in the morning by having a clock radio play upbeat music. A schedule is posted on the bathroom wall and on our refrigerator to help them remember what to do and when to do it. Since they’re all rather young, this helps them get organized, get dressed and get ready to catch the school bus on time.

Mavis D., Orange, Calif.

Dear Heloise: We have been invited to a birthday party for a 3-year-old, and on the invitation was printed “No gifts, house too little, too many toys. Please, gift cards or moneys.” What do you say?

Alice, via email

Alice: I think a gift card to a children’s clothing store or somewhere else would be okay.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.