Dear Heloise: What is the correct way to carve up a pineapple? My wife slices it down the sides and gets too much of the pulp and skin. We read you daily in the Los Angeles Daily News.

George I., Panorama City, Calif.

George I.: using a sharp knife, you can slice down the sides, so your wife is using one of the correct methods. There also is a pineapple-slicing device that cores and quarters the pineapple by placing it on top of the pineapple (after removing the bushy stalk) and pushing or pulling it downward.

Dear Heloise: You once had a recipe for Chocolate Philly Fudge that I loved! Would you repeat that recipe in your column?

Roxanna R., Williston, N.D.

Roxanna R.: Here it is:

Chocolate Philly Fudge

4 cups sifted powdered sugar

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans

1 teaspoon vanilla

Dash of salt

Add the sugar to the cream cheese, then mix the warm chocolate thoroughly into the sugar and cream cheese mixture. Stir in the nuts, vanilla and salt. Spread into an 8-inch square greased pan and chill. When firm, cut into bite-size squares. This recipe makes about 1¾ pounds of fudge.

Dear Heloise: I have a diet hint for folks who are trying to lose weight, but find it hard to keep their hands off those delicious second helpings. First, use a salad plate rather than a dinner plate. Fix your plate in the kitchen, putting only the amount your plate will hold in front of you. Then sit at a table, not in front of the TV or computer, and eat slowly. Really taste your food. Put your fork down between bites, and do not go back for seconds. Whatever you have on your plate is all you are allowed to eat at that meal. No snacking, no cheating, no kidding!

Vera S. in Dallas

Dear Heloise: I've heard that on newer food labels, the serving sizes will be larger. With an obesity epidemic being so prevalent, it doesn't seem to be helping things.

Beatrix C., Pueblo, Colo.

Beatrix C.: Some serving sizes will increase, while others may decrease, and this is due to the amount people typically consume, not the amount anyone thinks they should eat.

Dear Heloise: How long can I store eggs in my refrigerator?

Bianca J., Newport, Vt.

Bianca J.: You can store them in their carton in a refrigerator for about five weeks. Be sure to store them in the main section of the refrigerator, not in the door, which may be warmer than the rest of the fridge.

