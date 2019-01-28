Dear Readers: Carbon monoxide (CO) is a dangerous gas. With chilly weather and closed-up homes, CO can be more of a concern this time of year.

Carbon monoxide emits from car exhaust, cigarette smoke, space heaters and portable generators, among other sources.

Colorless, tasteless and odorless, carbon monoxide can be deadly. Here are some symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning: fatigue and shortness of breath, nausea, headache, dizziness and ultimately loss of consciousness. If you or a loved one experiences these signs, get outside to fresh air, and call 911 immediately.

Carbon monoxide detectors are worth every penny when your family’s lives are at risk!

Dear Readers: By spring of this year, to help prevent identity theft, everyone should have received a new Medicare card with a new, dedicated number. Medicare is no longer using your Social Security number as an identifier.

Dear Heloise: I keep my shoes organized by storing them in the original cardboard shoe box, with a photo attached to the front.

Heather H. in Pittsburgh

Dear Readers: Here are some hints for using the pretty pictures from last year’s calendars:

● Laminate and use as place mats.

● Cut into big puzzle pieces for a fun game for toddlers.

● Clip into gift tags, or fashion thicker paper into a small box.

● Frame for a beautiful gallery display.

● Shape and adhere to a cork form for a coaster

Dear Heloise: I'm confused. What is the difference between "farther" and "further"? I don't get it!

Bethany W., age 11, in Michigan

Bethany W.: Yep, this is a tricky one! “Far” refers to physical length, so farther does, too: “The grocery store is farther from home than the convenience store.”

“Further” typically means additional: “I will go to college to further my education,” or you may hear an attorney on a legal drama say, “I have no further questions.”

Dear Heloise: My friend took her 5-year-old son to see Santa and afterward asked her son, "What did you ask for?" (Because she needed to know — ha-ha!)

Her son said, "Mom, it's a secret!"

I hope the little stinker got what he asked Santa for!

Hillary B. in Texas

