Dear Heloise: When I travel, I always try to book airline flights for the earliest departure in the day, especially if I have to catch a connecting flight to another city. This way, I can get ahead of any delays, which start stacking up as the day goes on.

Hillary G., Woburn, Mass.

Dear Readers: If your spouse has passed away, you are entitled to claim Social Security survivor benefits at age 60, in addition to your own retirement benefits. The survivor benefits are based on what your spouse earned. However, the amount can vary, so you should check with Social Security in your area, or go online (ssa.gov/planners/survivors/ifyou5.html) for more information.

Dear Heloise: Just a reminder for all of your readers: Never pack your medications in your luggage. If you are flying, always have it in a carry-on. If you are driving to a destination, have your medication either in the glove compartment or in a separate little bag for easy access.

Fred S., Little Falls, Minn.

Dear Heloise: How do I get gum out of my carpet?

Kathy F., Grand Island, Neb.

Kathy F.: Get a metal pan and fill it with ice, then set the ice-filled pan on top of the gum and wait for it to harden. When it finally becomes frozen and hard, use a dull knife to scrape off as much as possible. For the remaining gum, use a dry-cleaning solvent on a clean cloth, and wipe off as much as possible.

Dear Heloise: Before I go on a trip, I go through my wallet and remove all department-store credit cards and reward cards, as well as any gift cards. On a trip, I usually don't need them, so why risk losing them? I store them in a safe place, and if I were to lose my purse, there would be less of a hassle.

Debbie W., Mount Airy, Md.

Dear Heloise: I bought some shelf liner (plastic) and cut it to fit my refrigerator shelves. This keeps my shelves clean, and it's easier to clean the liner by taking it out of the fridge than to stand there in front of an open door.

Lois J., Trenton, N.J.

Dear Heloise: I wash my dishes by hand and wear gloves. As I am right-handed, my right glove wears out first. I save the left glove as follows: I put the glove on my left hand and then peel it off, making it a right glove. This saves time and money.

Mary P., Buena Park, Calif.

Dear Readers: A “jiffy,” in scientific terms, is defined as 1/ 100 of a second. Therefore, if you’re going to be back “in a jiffy,” you’d better hurry!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.