Dear Readers: It’s the height of summer, and it is now hot in most areas of the country. Here are some hints to keep your dog safe in the heat:

● Fresh, clean water must be available for the dog at all times. Fill the bowl every morning, and check the water throughout the day.

● Walk the dog for exercise, but not during the hot afternoon. Wait until evening.

● Make sure the dog is on a flea, tick and heartworm preventive.

● Ensure that the dog has lots of shade when outside.

● The car is no place for a dog in the hot summer months.

Ask your veterinarian for more hot-weather hints.

Dear Readers: Art in Princeton, N.J., who reads my column in the online Washington Post, sent a picture of his rescued combo tortoise-and-orange tabby, Daniel, who is modeling a hand-knit hat made by Art’s daughter. It reads “Meow”!

Daniel likes to “help” whomever is on the computer by sitting on the keyboard. He’s watching the mouse — ha!

To see Daniel and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a picture of a furry, funny, four-legged friend you’d like to share? Email Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: As an owner of two cats, I read with interest in the Maui (Hawaii) News Rhonda R.’s litter-box maintenance procedures.

My cats initially did not want to use the same litter box. I left only one out, and eventually they both came around to my point of view and now use it.

For easy maintenance of it, I buy litter with baking soda in it that only requires scooping out the waste every day and adding more litter every few days.

Mary Braidman, Kihei, Hawaii

Mary Braidman: Glad they came around! Baking soda is in a lot of household products, but you can add a thin layer of baking soda after you scrub out the box, before adding fresh litter.

I’ve collected my favorite baking-soda hints and recipes in a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? Visit Heloise.com to order, or send $5, along with a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Sprinkle some baking soda in the bottom of the dishwasher to absorb moisture and odors!

Dear Heloise: Foundation is the key to a pretty face. It primes the skin for bronzer, blush and eye shadow.

The purpose of foundation is to neutralize redness and even out skin tone. Visit a pro makeup counter to have a specialist match you to your perfect shade, tone and texture of foundation, and get application tips. A lighter hand usually is better.

Diane D. in Texas

Dear Heloise: Trendy clothes for women include crochet, tassel and fringe accents. Unfortunately, these embellishments can get fuzzy, stretched out or snagged in the wash.

If I don’t have time to hand-wash, I turn these garments inside out and use a mesh laundry bag.

Mary Beth K., Omaha

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.