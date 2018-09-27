Dear Heloise: I was a guest in the home of my niece's parents-in-law, and I wanted to send a thank-you note, but didn't recall their address.

Then it dawned on me that I had used my GPS to drive to their home, so the address would still be in its memory. Problem solved!

Bill V., Harrisonburg, Va.

Dear Readers: How would you like to save on purchases at major retailers? You might consider opening an in-store credit card. Benefits may include:

● Saving a percentage on your purchase, in store and online.

● Complimentary gift wrap.

● Gift card for opening the account.

● Discounts on affiliated businesses.

● Free shipping, both ways (if returning an item).

● Extra time to return items.

● Special promotions for the holidays and your birthday.

The interest rate on department store cards can be high — don’t spend more than you can comfortably pay back each month.

Dear Heloise: I'm sure I'm not the only one who gets tired of the drug ads shown on TV. Advertisers spend the first part of the ad telling you what the drug can do, and the last part talking about all the possible side effects, some of which could be fatal!

Steve W., Hebron, Ind.

Steve W.: The drug companies advertise so they can provide information to patients. Readers, you can check online for more information about a particular drug, or communicate any concerns to your doctor.

Dear Heloise: I wipe my backup camera lens on my car with a microfiber cloth regularly. It keeps things clear. Dust, road grime and mud can build up.

Helen T. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: I use correction fluid to put a tiny dot on my TV remote to indicate the "last" button for the previous channel.

David in California

David in California: Office correction fluid is more or less latex paint, and it comes in different shades, so its uses are many! Paint over small scratches on baseboards and molding, or buff some on a scuffed shoe.

Dear Heloise: When I cook dinner, I make more food than I need, then freeze some for take-to-work lunches!

Martha K., Abilene, Tex.

Martha K.: A great money-saving reminder!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.