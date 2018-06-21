Dear Readers: How’s your health? Here are some hints to get you in the swing of things for the busy summer season:

● Your exercise routine might be stale. Step outside into the fresh air, and add in some new movements. Feel the warm sun; join a group that meets in the park for aerobics. Your city website will have this information.

● Take a good look at your medicine cabinet. Get rid of old medications; they lose efficacy over time.

● Get a physical. Get ahead of any issues you may have. Remember what they say about an ounce of prevention.

● Even with the longer summer days, rest still is critical. Your brain needs to unplug for an average of eight hours a day. Your immune system will thank you!

Enjoy every moment. With family, friends or solo, the warmer summer days are meant to be enjoyed and maximized with your best health.



Kaylee the dog and Rusty the rescue cat are best buddies. (Family photo)

Dear Readers: Connie M., via email, sent a picture of her adorables: Her 2-year-old golden retriever, Kaylee, and her buddy Rusty, a 1-year-old rescued kitty. Rusty makes a perfect pillow for Kaylee! To see these two and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: When going on a cruise, take a lanyard with you and have the person at the reception desk make a hole in your room key — you'll have your key with you all the time.

If you have problems with your blood pressure, carry your own blood-pressure meter. The medical center onboard may charge you for taking your pressure.

If going to a foreign country, carry a small coin purse to keep the foreign money separate from your U.S. money.

Pack some of your spouse's clothing in each other's suitcases — just in case one gets lost, you'll have clothing and extra shoes.

Amy H., via email

Dear Heloise: I put a drop of food coloring in my rain gauge. Voilà! I can see it clearly from my kitchen window. Love your column; I enjoy it with my morning coffee.

Jaye H., The Woodlands, Tex.

Dear Heloise: This is fun for my grandchildren: We take a bathroom tissue core, coat it in peanut butter and then roll it in birdseed. It slips easily onto a tree branch for an easy bird feeder.

Grandma Jo, via email

Dear Heloise: I bought some plastic, reusable ice cubes. They are great to use on a little one's boo-boos, and no leaky mess!

Marilyn, via email

Dear Heloise: I got very dirty working outside today, and my hands really needed my regular remedy.

I soaked my hands in warm water with a denture-cleaning tablet for five to 10 minutes and scrubbed with a nailbrush.

This helps remove dirt and whitens bare fingernails stained by nail polish.

Dee in Simi Valley, Calif.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.