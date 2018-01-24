Dear Heloise: I bought a beautiful chest at an auction. It has the smell of mothballs, though, which I can’t remove. Needless to say, everything I store in it smells like mothballs. Is there anything I can do about this problem?

C.D., Monroe, La.

C.D.: You can bank on this tried-and-true Heloise helper: Mix equal parts rubbing alcohol and vinegar OR lemon juice. Moisten a cloth with this mixture and wipe out the inside of the chest. Important: Leave the lid open until the chest dries, and for a couple of days after that.

Another hint to try is putting a big bowl of baking soda inside the chest, along with some crumpled newspaper. Keep the chest closed for one week.

These hints should help lessen the smell of mothballs in your new-to-you chest! Thanks for writing in!

Dear Readers: Once again, here is Duncan, a mini rat terrier mix who is perfectly at home with his adopted family. You can see the gratitude in his eyes! Duncan says, “Adopt one of my friends from your shelter!”

To see Duncan and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Heloise: This time of year, there are lots of items on sale, marked down so they can sell and retailers can clear their inventory. I’ve spent my career in retail; I ought to know! Here is a partial list of items marked down in January and February:

Appliances, art supplies, baby accessories, bedding, bicycles, boots, carpets, pre-owned cars, curtains, furniture, luggage, men’s clothing, toys and TVs.

Have fun hunting down bargains!

Ken S. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: My cat, Mr. Kitty, likes his litter box immaculate. Most cats are very clean! I’ve found that a thin layer of baking soda under his cat litter keeps the box fresh-smelling.

I still clean it out every day, of course, and scrub it once a week, but the baking soda helps a lot!

Carrie W. in Pittsburgh

Carrie W. in Pittsburgh: Baking soda is a workhorse in the home — I’m sure Mr. Kitty would agree! It’s cheap, safe and readily available. I’ve collected my best baking soda tips and tricks in a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit my website, Heloise.com, to order, or send a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Take the box of baking soda from the fridge and pour it down the drain when changing it — double duty!

Dear Heloise: To check the efficiency of your fridge, close the door on a dollar bill. If you can pull the bill out, your seal is loose, and it’s time to replace it.

Rodney the Refrigerator Man in Illinois

