Dear Heloise: When you are away from home for a period of time, it’s a good idea to shut off the clothes washer’s water faucets. I have experienced water leaks at the stem when you restore the water upon your return. This happens with older faucets that have been in the same position for a number of years. If it is handy to do so, turn the water off at the main, and this way, you take care of not only the washer, but the hot-water tank, dishwasher, ice maker and the rest of the water outlets in the house. Check with a plumber before turning off any water at the main source.

Richard G., Kerrville, Tex.

Dear Heloise: Since I travel often, I’m always concerned that I’ll forget something I will really need on my trip. So I created what I call my “permanent travel list” for those items I’ll probably need on every trip. I just refer to it each time I pack for a journey. If it’s out of the country, I have a “sub list” of things like passport, visas, travel insurance, etc.

Paul P., via email

Dear Heloise: To remove product buildup on your hair, put a pinch of baking soda in the palm of your hand, then add your regular shampoo and apply to hair. Work up a lather from scalp to ends. Rinse well and use a good conditioner. Try it once a month or so, and no more hair spray buildup.

Sandy M., Colorado Springs

Dear Heloise: We have hard water where I live, and my drinking glasses come out of the dishwasher all cloudy. My husband refuses to drink out of them because they look disgusting, but there’s nothing wrong with them, so I hate to toss them out. Help!

Sara B. in San Antonio

Sara B. in San Antonio: To remove hard water buildup on drinking glasses, try soaking the glasses in warm (not boiling) household vinegar for about an hour or two, then scrubbing with a nylon-net scrubber. If this doesn’t work, the glass has been permanently etched, and unfortunately, there’s nothing that can be done.

Dear Heloise: A while back, someone wrote about labeling old photos with the identity of the people or the place where the photo was taken. Use a pen that is okay for archival use and, preferably, write on paper that is with the photo. But you never should write on the back of a photograph.

Nancy T., via email

Nancy T.: By writing on the back of the photograph, the information is not lost. No one should press hard on the back while writing, but many people don’t have the time or interest to do more than label the photo.

