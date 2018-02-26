Dear Readers: Welcome to March: National Women’s History Month! Women from all backgrounds have made wonderful contributions to the United States in the workforce, in the military, in volunteering, in civil rights and in many other facets of life that make our country strong and proud.

Take a moment to check out nwhp.org to learn more about National Women’s History Month!

Dear Heloise: Sending text messages on my phone is a quick way to communicate, but there are rules to follow. Here are some:

● I absolutely never text while driving — or even walking, for that matter. Distraction can lead to an accident.

● I keep messages short and to the point. If I’m running late, that’s a perfect reason to send a text. I include an estimated time of arrival.

● I give the person time to respond, and I’m mindful of his or her schedule. I don’t text between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

● Sarcasm, randy language and emoji are left for only my closest friends. These things can be misunderstood easily.

● Yes, ALL CAPS means I’m shouting.

● If someone texts me, I don’t call that person unless I ask first.

● I quadruple-check who the recipient is. I don’t want to send the boss something not for his or her eyes!

● I also check the auto-correct — this has made for some funny texts!

These texting hints help me manage my schedule and save time, and be mindful of the recipient, too!

Jennifer O. in Houston

Dear Heloise: Many stores have rewards programs offering free food or bonus points with a purchase. My children have accounts at such stores.

As a way of helping them out, each time I make a purchase at a favorite store, I give one of my children’s name, and I have my purchase credited toward that account.

Ann C., Westerville, Ohio

Dear Heloise: All those perfume strips in magazines! I’ve included one in each letter I write to my mother each week. She loves the sweet samples, and I feel like I am putting them to good use.

My mom has no issues with allergies or sensitivities to fragrances, by the way.

Anita M. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: With a big family comes lots of laundry, and spills and stains. I have trained everybody to pre-treat stains before putting the clothes in the hamper or washer.

The manufacturer of the pre-treater may recommend that clothes be laundered right away. This is a great opportunity to teach the kids to read labels, too!

Bonnie T. in Texas

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.