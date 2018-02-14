Dear Heloise: We’ve always been a multidog family. We had to let one of our dogs, Milo, go last week. His heart was old (he was 17). The veterinarian mentioned that some folks like to bring in the other members of the pack to witness the dog passing.

He left it up to us, but we decided to bring our other dogs with us to say goodbye. Dogs are pack animals, and they are smart. They knew that Milo was fading. They sat quietly in the room, and we had a family moment. Then Milo passed, and the other dogs saw that he was gone.

The vet feels that this helps the dogs to understand that Milo is gone and that he won’t be at the house anymore. It was so sad, but having the other dogs with us made this sad event more bearable.

Angela W., Waco, Tex.

P.S. By the way, this probably wouldn’t work well for puppies.

Angela W.: I’m so sorry for the loss of Milo. He certainly was loved, and having the pack with him to say goodbye is a wonderful idea.

Dear Readers: A.J., a reader in Clarion, Pa., sent a picture of his beautiful white female cat, Sammi. A.J. says Sammi loves to sit and spend time with her dad. Our pets are members of our family, aren’t they?

To see Sammi and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Dear Readers: Carrots are good snacks for dogs. They are crunchy, and your dog probably will love them!

They are good raw and cold for puppies who are teething, and for older dogs, the carrots will help with dental hygiene. A cheap alternative to costly chew toys!

Watch the dog so he doesn’t choke on the carrot. Cooked carrots also are good for dogs. Ask your veterinarian about carrots for canines!

Dear Heloise: We try to keep our guest bathroom clean and ready for company at a moment’s notice. The mirrors are kept spotless with a vinegar solution and a squeegee. We also keep a basket of fresh hand towels in there, and everyone knows we’re not allowed to touch those towels!

Amy R., age 12, Scranton, Pa.

Amy R.: You’ve discovered at an early age my favorite household helper: vinegar! I love it because it’s cheap, safe and readily available. Would you like more cleaning hints using vinegar? You need my vinegar pamphlet. How do you get one? It’s easy! Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/ Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Amy’s vinegar solution is 1 cup of vinegar in ½ gallon of water. Don’t forget to label the bottle.

Dear Heloise: An old terry bathrobe makes a great blanket! I slip my arms into it (“backward”), and it keeps my arms and legs warm. Easy to grab food, drinks, the newspaper and the remote, too!

Helen T., Syracuse, N.Y.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.