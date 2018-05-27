Dear Heloise: Recently, you compared the merits of granite countertops to marble. Can you give a comparison between granite and quartz? I'm not sure what the difference is.

Susan S., via email

Susan S.: Let’s take a look. Quartz countertops are manufactured, instead of taken directly from nature (mined), like granite and marble. Ground quartz, resin and coloring combine to make quartz countertops. Bits of recycled glass also can be added.

The resin in quartz countertops makes for a nonporous surface; bacteria can’t penetrate it, and quartz doesn’t need to be sealed, unlike granite. Warm, soapy water is enough to clean quartz.

Big difference: Quartz countertops are not heat-resistant. Granite is. A quartz counter can crack. Always use a hot pad or trivet on quartz.

The cost of installing quartz is comparable to natural stones.

The International Surface Fabricators Association (isfanow.org) has more good information about quartz countertops. Thanks for your email!

Dear Heloise: I like to travel with my own pillow. So as not to leave it behind, I put on it a colorful pillowcase. Hotel linens are white; my pillow stands out. I enjoy reading your column in The Villages Daily Sun.

Debbie W., via email

Dear Heloise: My girlfriends and I share shoes. We are the same size, and this is a big money-saver! I have my own inserts, which mold the shoes to my feet.

Gabby B. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: A passion of mine is organizing things, which moves me to share with your readers something I do:

After making a list of things to buy for food shopping, I put each list into a separate three-ring plastic holder, along with coupons and the store membership card, and then file the holders into my "to-dos" three-ring binder for access when needed.

Thanks for sharing so many valuable ideas from you and your readers.

Miss Maui Mary, via email

Dear Heloise: Before washing my hair or coloring my hair at home, I comb my hair to remove loose hairs.

When coloring my hair, I wear two pairs of disposable gloves when applying the color to keep my fingers color-free.

I wear a disposable shower cap while my hair color sets to keep from rubbing the color on anything.

Also, I use unwanted shampoo to wash out hand washables.

Mary, via email

Dear Heloise: My gripe is about all the women's jeans with "fake" pockets. I need actual pockets! Thanks for all your wonderful hints; I am always learning something new!

Carol P., Front Royal, Va.

