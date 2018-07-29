Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off concerns filthy public restrooms:

“Dear Heloise: Earlier today I had lunch with a friend, and when I went into the restroom to wash my hands, I was disgusted to find water all over the sink area, paper towels scattered on the floor and just the general, allover filth of a place that needed cleaning, with stalls that needed painting or replacing. Granted, the public could be a lot neater, but the restaurant owner should really take care to improve the restroom area.

“This is not the first time I’ve come across a dirty restroom in a restaurant. I never go back to a place that does not maintain clean restrooms, because I wonder about other unhygienic habits the staff may have picked up. I wonder if the kitchen is clean or as filthy as the restroom. It doesn’t matter if it’s an upscale place or a simple burger joint — the restrooms need to be clean!”

Hannah A., Delray Beach, Fla.

Hannah: I agree with you 100 percent.

Dear Readers: Here are some other uses for self-closing bags:

● Use to store items that might leak while traveling.

● Store crayons, pencils and small toys for children in one.

● Store crackers and cookies in them, rather than in the cupboard.

● Store ribbon or string in them.

Dear Heloise: When my niece was born, my sister and I made a time capsule containing things from the year she entered this world. We put in a newspaper, stamps, silver dollars, photos of fashions and family members, a picture of the house as it was back then, and more. The capsule was stored in my sister's hope chest, to be opened when my niece was 30 years old. Last week she turned 30, and we gave the capsule to her. She was surprised and excited. In fact, she said it was the best gift anyone had ever given her.

Linnsey T., Eden Prairie, Minn.

Dear Heloise: Two of my friends decided to throw a baby shower for me, but I already had a lot of baby things, so they made it a hospital kit for the "mother to be." I can't tell you how grateful I was for their kindness. They had all sorts of handy items: dry shampoo, lip balm, hand lotion, a nice robe and my favorite — a gift certificate for a pedicure! These items meant so much to me after a long and difficult delivery.

Joyce L., Juneau, Alaska

Dear Heloise: I used to volunteer at an elementary school. It was Jack's birthday, so I asked him how old he was. He said he was 7. "How old are you?" He asked me. I said I was 5,921 years old. He said, "Wow, you look a lot younger than that!"

Linda R., Irvine, Calif.

