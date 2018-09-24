Dear Readers: Need a new ride? The cooler seasons are a good time to shop for a car. Take the time to research the features you need and want. Budget the amount you can spend, and look up the value of your trade-in.

Buying in the fall and winter may mean you’ll have fewer cars to choose from, but the dealership will be anxious to let these models go to make room for next year’s cars.

Shop on a Monday or Tuesday; the showrooms can be packed on the weekends. Buying at the end of the month also may work to your advantage, as salespeople may be working on a quota system. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want.

Dear Heloise: To keep everything that comes in single sheets moist (e.g., baby or personal wipes, kitchen wipes, floor or furniture wipes), I store them upside down. This ensures the top sheet is never dried out.

Mike in Spring, Tex.

Dear Heloise: I use car-care protectant to stop squeaks. It is a product that is intended to shine up car seats and dashboards. It is slippery, but the main point here: It is not greasy.

I can lubricate anything with it and not have a greasy, sticky mess. I just squirt it on the hinges.

Tom N., Grand Rapids, Mich.

Dear Readers: Let’s get your jewelry in great shape. Here are some hints:

Keep your watches, rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces away from lotions, perfumes, makeup and shaving creams. Of course, water and moisture can damage metal components of jewelry.

Don’t wear jewelry when working out or doing yardwork or housework.

Microfiber jewelry polishing cloths are the best to clean jewelry with — soft, and no lint.

Dear Heloise: I don't use "beep" or "honk" alarms when in a hotel parking lot. I always use the old-fashioned key in the door to lock/unlock my car (as opposed to using the remote key fob that creates honks or beeps).

I'm considerate of others who are not on my same schedule.

Raul in Oak View, Calif.

Raul in Oak View: Great when you’re on business and others are on vacation!

Dear Readers: There are four time zones in the contiguous United States: Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific.

When it is 4 p.m. in New York, it is 3 p.m. in Dallas, 2 p.m. in Salt Lake City and 1 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Daylight saving time (“spring forward”) ends this year Nov. 4.

Dear Heloise: How do I know that I'm not as young as I used to be? My bedside table used to hold nail cream, perfumed lotion and lip balm. Now it has prescription meds, antacid and sore-muscle cream on there. I had to laugh when I realized this!

Marcy D., Fort Wayne, Ind.

