Dear Heloise: Please warn your readers about additional charges when flying. Some airlines charge for a carry-on piece. We’re told not to check medicines, toiletries or snacks, so a carry-on is necessary. If the carry-on is too big, travelers might be required to check baggage, and that could cost $25. Air travel is one of the fastest and safest ways to travel, but fliers need to keep abreast of the fees the airlines are charging.

Henry S., Portland, Ore.

Henry S., it’s a brave new world for air travelers! Check with the airline about any “extra” charges before you get to the airport.

Dear Heloise: My husband and I are “road warriors.” We’ve taken our van all over the U.S. and Canada, and have learned a thing or two about traveling.

Ask locals where they go for lunch. People who live in the area know the best places for tasty food at reasonable prices. If you haven’t tried a local bed-and-breakfast, give it a shot. They often are loaded with charm at a reasonable price, and usually breakfast is included.

Frank and Patty G., Hattiesburg, Miss.

Dear Heloise: As a travel agent, I’ve learned a few ways to save money on a trip:

1. Travel offseason — you’ll get better rates on airfare and hotels, plus there’s less crowding.

2. Use a shuttle bus instead of a taxi or car rental, if possible.

3. Try to “sweet-talk” your way to a better room or a later checkout time. You can’t talk to a computer the same way you can in person, so try to get the best deal you can.

4. Try local dishes instead of looking for American fast-food places. Many local dishes usually are cheaper and can be a whole new taste sensation.

5. Can a friend drop you off or pick you up at the airport? It’s much better than paying for long-term parking.

Connie Y. in Dallas

Dear Heloise: Please remind people that they shouldn’t travel with expensive items such as valuable jewelry.

Also, you’re better off with moderately priced luggage, because baggage handlers are rushed and can’t be gentle with luggage. Luggage gets tossed around and sometimes damaged. Expensive luggage does not get better treatment and can be damaged easily.

Thieves target people who look like they have money by spotting expensive jewelry, luggage, cameras, etc.

A Reader, via email

Reader, good suggestions. Also, don’t leave electronic equipment in plain sight in your hotel room! A lot of people have keys and can snatch things in a minute.

My travel safety hint is to always lock and bolt or chain the door when inside the room. When leaving, put the “do not disturb” sign out, and leave the TV on. It will appear and sound like someone is in the room.

