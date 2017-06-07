Dear Readers: A shortlist of things to not feed the dog:

● Avocado — contains an acid that’s toxic to dogs.

● Cherries, plums, peaches and apricots — these have a cyanide-like compound that can lead to breathing problems.

● Chocolate — caffeine and theobromine are stimulants (bad!), and chocolate is high in fat.

There are many more foods that are bad for a dog, but some ‘’people food’’ may be okay as an occasional snack. Ask your veterinarian.

Dear Readers: David and Dale sent a picture of their delightful Dalmatians, Tucker and Roscoe. Wow, that’s a lot of spots! To see Tucker and Roscoe and our other Pet Pals, visit www. Heloise.com and click on ‘’Pet of the Week.’’

Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture to: Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: Thank you for mentioning the feeding of feral cats. You might want to mention TNR.

John L., San Dimas, Calif.

John L.: This is a wonderful opportunity to bring this topic to light. “TNR’’ stands for “trap, neuter, and release (or return).’’ Feral cats are sometimes called “community cats,’’ and TNR helps to get the cats spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

Catching the cats may be a challenge, but it is worth it to control the population of homeless animals. Many agencies will spay and neuter feral cats free or for a very low cost. Contact shelters in your area for more information.

Dear Heloise: My complaint is people who let their dogs, either leashed or unleashed, approach my leashed dog despite my cautions that my dog may not be friendly to their dog.

Usually their response is, “Oh, it’s okay; my dog is friendly.’’ That may be, but I’m telling them that my dog may not be, especially to a strange, larger or more rambunctious dog.

My dog is leashed for a reason, either because she’s supposed to be or because I want to control her contact with other dogs. I would hate for an interaction to go bad and someone to get hurt.

People always should ask dog owners if it’s okay to let their dog approach, and pay attention to what they say. And if the dogs are supposed to be leashed, for Pete’s sake, leash them!

Becky in Lincoln, Neb.

Dear Heloise: For seniors like me with Internet access who are seeking comfortable “around the house’’ shoes, search “water shoes.’’

I went to a popular shopping site and found a wide variety of colors and styles, many at very reasonable prices.

I ordered a pair, and added a pair of foam insoles. They are comfortable, lightweight and really easy on my tired old feet.

Larry K., Higden, Ark.

Larry K.: Look in brick-and-mortar stores, too!

Dear Heloise: When I unpack wrinkled washable clothes and can’t iron them, I hang them, spray the creases with water and leave them overnight. Most wrinkles disappear. Works well on cotton and cotton-blend knits.

Jean, via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Tex. 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.