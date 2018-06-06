Dear Readers: What is a nocturnal animal? Nocturnal animals are specially adapted to be active at night, with heightened hearing and sense of smell, and sharp eyesight. Raccoons, possums, skunks, owls and foxes are good examples of nocturnal animals.

What if you see one during the day? It’s usually no cause for alarm. The animal probably is just looking for food, especially if she has babies -- and nocturnal animals prey on animals that are diurnal, or active during the day.

If the animal is acting oddly, don’t approach it; it may be ill. Call your police department’s nonemergency number or the animal-control officer, and you will be given further instructions.

P.S. Don’t approach any wild animal; just enjoy the beauty and mystery from afar.

Dear Readers: Dennis L. in San Antonio sent a picture of Mr. Kitty, his 10-year-old, longhair orange cat, making himself at home in the dresser drawer! He looks quite comfy, and he fits in there perfectly.

To see Mr. Kitty and our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a funny and furry friend? Email a picture to Heloise@Heloise.com!

Dear Heloise: While taking a walk with my 5-year-old grandson, I identified a springer spaniel in my neighbor's yard.

The next day, the dog wasn't out, and my grandson said, "Where's that sprinkler Spanish dog?"

Marilyn K., Huntington Beach, Calif.

Dear Heloise: As much as I love my cat, the chore I dread is cleaning the cat box. To make it easier, I buy perforated liners. A whole box of 24 liners goes in the cat box. I pull up one liner at a time to sift the litter and throw out the used liner. That way I don't have to scoop!

Grace H., Burbank, Calif.

Dear Heloise: When I get my coffee to go in the morning, it usually spills in my car because the lid has an opening. I put a second lid on the cup, with the opening on the other side.

The coffee stays hotter, and no leakage.

John L., Naugatuck, Conn.

Dear Heloise: My daughter needed a side table and wanted something unique. She purchased three round wooden bar stools of different heights, and secured them in a circle with plastic cable ties. It looks cool -- it would make a cute plant stand, too!

Katherine Y., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Dear Heloise: When I make hot dogs, I split the wieners so they lay flat in the bun. The chili and condiments go in better. I also fry the wieners instead of boiling them.

Martha K., Abilene, Tex.

Martha K.: Thanks for your letter, and howdy to all my friends in Abilene! By the way, what’s your position on ketchup on a hot dog? To some, that’s just wrong! I say, to each his own!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.