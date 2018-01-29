Dear Heloise: Let’s not forget those in nursing homes. Here are some suggestions of items to bring them: a battery-operated wall clock with large numbers (provide extra batteries); magazines with pretty pictures and large print; and a bulletin board with family pictures would be nice, along with coloring books and colored pencils. Bring simple card games and puzzles, and a bright lap blanket. Play with the seniors, or read to them.

Can you sew? Offer to take in slacks and sew on buttons. The nurses are busy — many times they don’t have time.

Elaine R., Fort Dodge, Iowa

Elaine R.: Lovely ideas. This time of year can bring the blues — why not brighten the day of seniors? Thank you for writing in.

Dear Heloise: Because bathroom tissue comes in so many different counts and sizes, it is difficult to find the best price and value. Therefore, I suggest that a unit price be added to the price listing.

Like food, it would help to know the price per unit. This also could be included in other paper products, such as paper towels and facial tissues. It would be enlightening.

Lu L., Whiting, N.J.

Lu L.: Great point! Manufacturers, are you listening? Readers, take advantage of the shelf stickers at the supermarket. There’s a wealth of information on that little ticket. And bring a calculator into the store, or find a calculator app on your phone to tabulate price per, just in case.

Dear Heloise: I’ve used “color catcher” sheets for the laundry in the past, but then my washer wouldn’t drain, and when the technician came to repair it, he found the sheets clogging the drain basket.

I suggest placing the sheets in a mesh bag, and then tossing it in the washer. It will still collect dyes but won’t be sucked into the drain.

Margaret in Hood River, Ore.

Dear Heloise: I’ve organized all the kids in my neighborhood into a schedule so everyone will make the school bus on time. Moms and dads can text me if somebody’s going to miss school, and we also can communicate via email and phone.

We encourage the kids to do their homework, get a good night’s sleep, eat a good breakfast, pack a healthy lunch and get to the bus on time. This helps them have a great day!

Mom to Many in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: You might enjoy this Christmas story: When our son was 3 years old, we came home after church on Christmas Eve. We noticed large footprints in the snow, going up to the door and then turning around and leaving.

My husband and I wondered who’d paid us a visit, but my son knew right away. He bounced up and down: “I knew he’d come! I knew he’d come!” Of course, it had to be Santa Claus!

Marlys D., Fort Dodge, Iowa

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.