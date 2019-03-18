Dear Readers: Many stores sell items on their websites that come from third-party vendors. The vendor gets a larger customer base, and the retailers get to sell a broader range of merchandise. Win-win!

But what if there’s a problem with your order? Big retailers are making returns easier. It used to be that you’d have to repackage the item, mail it back and wait weeks for a refund or exchange, and the store couldn’t help.

The times are changing. Many large stores are inviting customers to bring in their returns for the refund to be processed. The item may still have to be shipped back to the original vendor, but the task can be expedited.

Bring in all invoices, receipts and packaging. It’s a great timesaving service. Check out a store’s website for more information.

Dear Readers: Here is part two of our series on uses for your cellphone.

"I work for an insurance agency. In the event of a loss at your home, you'll be asked to submit an inventory of what was lost and/or damaged. You will most likely be in no frame of mind to remember what was in every closet, cabinet, drawer, dresser and box.

"To assist in getting your claim settled quickly and thoroughly, take a video inventory of your home now. This can be done as easily as walking into every room and recording it, remembering to open every closet, cabinet, drawer, etc., as you do. This will save you a lot of heartache and anxiety."

Janine F., via email

"When I come across something with small print, such as medicine bottles, food ingredients, etc., I take a photo with my phone and then enlarge it."

Christine, via email

"We were involved in a hit-and-run accident. I grabbed my cellphone and took a picture of the car as it drove off. The state police were able to read the license plate number, and they found the car and the driver."

C.S. in Louisiana

"I snap a picture of some of my favorite outfits before I donate them. This saves closet space, and somebody else can then enjoy the clothes."

Julie W. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: When I purchase tickets online and get print-at-home tickets with scannable bar codes, I wish there also would be a note stating whether they had to be printed or could just be scanned at the door.

I get discouraged when I print the tickets, only to discover I didn't need to waste the paper, ink and time printing them.

Helen, via email

Dear Heloise: I live in an assisted living community. We have several older ladies who work two or three days a week or when needed and are called in.

They are wonderful people, hard workers, and they work circles around the younger people, always on time and always pleasant. Maybe you could print this in your column. I'm sure many retirees would apply for the job in their town.

Patricia Huntsman, Red Oak, Iowa

