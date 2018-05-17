Dear Heloise: I picked up this idea from one of your faithful readers, about storing cans upside down. This way, the cans stay clean on top, which means I'm not pouring dust into my recipe, and the contents on the bottom of the can come out easier.

Vanessa T., Naples, Fla.

Dear Heloise: I've discovered that storing bread in the refrigerator makes it dry out faster. However, bread can be frozen if it's double-bagged and closed up tightly, making sure to get out as much air as possible. It also needs to be thawed out at room temperature.

Carrie B., Yakima, Wash.

Dear Heloise: I'm always worried about where my can of shortening should be stored: in the pantry or should I keep it in my refrigerator?

Lois L. in Toronto

Lois L. in Toronto: If your pantry gets warm (depending on where it’s located in your kitchen), then you might want to store the shortening in the refrigerator. However, major manufacturers recommend storing it in a pantry. Be sure to let it warm to room temperature before using.

Dear Heloise: How long can deviled eggs be kept? If some are left over after a gathering, should I throw them out, or are they still safe to eat?

Luella A., Pelham, N.H.

Luella A.: Deviled eggs and egg salad need to be eaten within three to four days after making. Just make sure you keep them in the refrigerator until it’s time to serve them. Discard them if they have been at room temperature for two hours or more.

Dear Heloise: We use mugs for tea and coffee, so our cups and saucers get very little use. I decided to use my saucers as spoon rests. After dinner, I usually can run the saucer under the faucet to rinse it off, then dry it and put it back in the cupboard. No need to buy a fancy spoon rest that just takes up space in my small kitchen.

Jean W., Hobbs, N.M.

Dear Heloise: To prevent freezer burn on foods you freeze, first wrap them in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Then put them in a freezer bag and label.

Joan C., Swoyersville, Pa.

Dear Heloise: I am hoping you can help me. I have two cookie sheets (aluminum) that I have had for 58 years (wedding gift). They still work great, but are coated with much baked-on grease. Do you have a secret that I can clean these with?

Sharon B., Richardson, Tex.

Sharon B.: Yes, I do, and all it takes are two ingredients and a little patience. First, mix a paste of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Next, spread it over the cookie sheet and let it sit for about one to two hours. You may have to use a stiff nylon pad or something abrasive to scrub the stubborn areas, but this solution has worked for me. If the sheets refuse to give up their stains and grease, it may be time to replace them.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.