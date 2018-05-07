Dear Heloise: There's just no way around it: I make the worst pie crust on the planet! I saw one of your readers recently had a pie crust recipe, but I forgot to save it. Can you help me out with a decent recipe for a pie crust?

Lucy W., Telluride, Colo.

Lucy W.: As a matter of fact, I have my mother’s original recipe from 1959, and it was always crisp, crunchy and delicious! Be sure to sift the dry ingredients before measuring.

Heloise’s Never Fail Pie Crust

2¼ cups flour

¾ cups shortening

1 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons very cold water

Mix the flour and shortening with the salt. Blend with a fork until the size of peas. Add the water. Roll out between two sheets of wax paper. Makes enough for one pie crust.

You’ll find this and many other recipes in my book “In the Kitchen With Heloise.”

Dear Heloise: As a bachelor in his first apartment, I'm now cooking for myself. So, please tell me the difference between simmering and steaming. Aren't they the same thing?

Henry D., Portland, Ore.

Henry D.: Simmering means cooking in a liquid that’s just below boiling. Bubbles form below the surface. Steaming means cooking over boiling water using a colander or another type of perforated heat-resistant container to hold the food above the water.

Dear Heloise: As a volunteer at a food bank, I'd like to make a plea for donations of canned goods. Did you know that many more people now rely on a food bank to help feed themselves and their families? In fact, about 49 million people in this country find it difficult to put food on their tables. Out of every six people, at least one person faces hunger every day. Please, donate what you can to your local food bank.

Anne R., Fairmont, W.Va.

Dear Heloise: Since my family lives across the country, I fly home often. I never eat airline food, but instead take my own low-cal snacks, which are much healthier, such as bananas, a small plastic bag of grapes, some fat-free crackers or pretzels, and orange or grapefruit slices. It's more filling than the bag of nuts offered on the plane.

Jack M., Cape Coral, Fla.

Dear Heloise: You can freeze potato chips! I just made that discovery when my brother and I were watching a movie and munching on chips. We had half a bag left, so I closed it up and placed the bag in the freezer. Three days later, they were still very fresh!

Bryan O'M., Pascagoula, Miss.

Dear Heloise: Can you freeze cheese?

Tiffany M., Fairfield, Conn.

Tiffany M.: Hard cheeses do okay, but soft cheeses suffer in texture and taste when frozen.

Dear Heloise: I save the plastic net bags when I buy onions, potatoes and carrots. They are very strong. When I go to the grocery store, I fill them with produce such as tomatoes, zucchini, lettuce or apples. They're lightweight, and I can recycle them several times.

Darcy W., Brandywine, Del.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.