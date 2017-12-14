Dear Heloise: I have enjoyed your recipes for years. Do you have the one for mock pecan pie? I’ve lost my old recipe.

Deloris E., Springfield, Mo.

Deloris E.: As a matter of fact, I have a wonderful recipe for Mock Pecan Pie that you can find in my book “In the Kitchen With Heloise.” It’s easy to make, and here it is:

Mock Pecan Pie

1 cup cooked unseasoned pinto beans

1½ to 2 cups sugar

4 ounces butter or margarine

4 eggs, well beaten

2 tablespoons molasses or dark corn syrup

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

1 (9-inch) pie shell, unbaked

½ cup chopped pecans

Whipped cream or nondairy whipped topping (for serving)

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Drain and mash the beans thoroughly. In a medium bowl, cream the sugar and butter. Add the eggs, molasses, vanilla and salt. Mix in the beans. Pour into the pie shell and sprinkle the chopped pecans on top. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Serve with the whipped cream. NOTE: Use canned beans, or start from dried beans.

Dear Heloise: My lemon pie meringue is a real mess! I did something wrong, but I don’t know what. It was runny. Help!

Jane R., Coconut Creek, Fla.

Jane R.: Here are a few suggestions to produce a beautiful meringue:

● Egg whites need to be at room temperature, and you’ll need at least three egg whites per pie.

● After the egg whites are beaten stiff (but not dry), sprinkle ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar and just a dash of salt on top and beat again very slightly. Slowly add 3 tablespoons of sugar per egg white in the bowl while beating the egg whites continuously.

● Always have the meringue touching the edges of the pie crust.

● Put the pie in the middle of the oven rack to brown, and when the meringue is almost as brown as you want it, turn off the oven and crack open the door a little so the pie can cool down gradually.

Dear Heloise: I make a fruit salad that all my friends seem to love. I cut up oranges, strawberries, apples, bananas, celery, walnuts, raisins and pineapple, and use plain yogurt with 3 tablespoons of sour cream as a dressing. This is one of those easy salads that requires no measuring. You just make as much or as little as you want.

Lorna W., Kailua, Hawa

Dear Readers: Instead of tossing out those plastic forks, knives and spoons, place them in a mesh bag and secure it to the top rack of your dishwasher. They will come out clean and reusable. You’ll also be reducing landfill clutter. Remember: Use it up, wear it out before you throw it out.

