Dear Heloise: I prepared a pickling brine (equal parts water, vinegar and salt) in a large stainless steel pot, and now the bottom of the pot seems to be permanently stained. I’ve tried repeatedly cleaning it with a scouring pad!

Ellen, via email

Ellen: You might try pouring a small amount of vinegar into the pot (enough to cover the bottom), allowing it to sit in place for a few minutes. Next, pour in a little baking soda (about half a cup). It will bubble. Rub the mixture with a soft cloth in the direction of the steel’s grain. If this doesn’t affect the stain, you might try a stainless steel cleaner at your local store.

Here are some other hints for stainless steel:

● Never use an oven cleaner on stainless steel pots and pans.

● Don’t use steel wool or any abrasive cleaners on stainless steel.

● Always clean stainless steel by rubbing in the direction of the steel’s grain.

Dear Heloise: I have seen store clerks cut the tops off cartons of canned foods, stack the cartons and stand on them, with their dirty shoes, to reach the top shelf. Yuck!

Darlene V., via email

Darlene V.: It’s always a good idea to give canned goods a rinse after you get home to prevent dirt and germs from getting into your food when you open the can.

Dear Heloise: Occasionally I buy a rotisserie chicken, which has been kept under heat lamps at the grocery store. How long should I keep it on the counter before placing it in the refrigerator?

Sally, via email

Sally: Never leave chicken sitting on the counter. When you get home, put the chicken into the refrigerator immediately to prevent bacteria from growing on the warm surface.

Dear Heloise: What is meant by the term “moist-heat cooking”? I’m a bachelor, and cooking is a mystery to me.

Dale R., Lewiston, Idaho

Dale R.: “Moist-heat cooking” means braising, boiling, poaching, simmering, steaming and pressure-cooking foods. It’s usually used on meats that need to be made more tender or that tend to be dry.

Dear Heloise: I love baked apples, but which kind is best for baking?

Cory F., Pearsall, Tex.

Cory F.: Some of the best apples for baking are: Rome Beauties — crisp and mildly tart; Granny Smith — crisp and tart with green skin; Gala — crisp and sweet; and Cortland — juicy and tangy. All of these also are very tasty in pies.

Dear Heloise: You’ve mentioned, many times, the wonderful properties of vinegar. Here’s another suggestion: I like to add one or more capfuls of vinegar to homemade navy bean soup. It takes away the bland flavor and adds a little zip to the soup.

Martin K., Newberry, S.C.

Dear Heloise: How many calories are contained in an average candy cane?

Annie C., Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Annie C.: There are 50 to 60 calories per candy cane, depending on size.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.